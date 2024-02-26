Bunmi Awoniyi making history as Sacramento’s first Black presiding Superior Court judge

The London-born daughter of Nigerian immigrants is the first Black jurist to serve as presiding judge of Sacramento Superior Court. Elected unanimously in September, she began her two-year term on Jan. 1. Awoniyi was previously the court’s assistant presiding judge.
