Reports of yew continue despite ordinances that prohibit the plant in many parts of Blaine county

The yew seeds are eaten by thrushes, waxwings and other birds, which digest the soft fleshy covering of the seed and disperse the hard seeds undamaged in their droppings.

In mammals, the digestive process can break down the leaves or seed coat and release the taxines into the body. This can have fatal results if yew berries are eaten without removing the seeds first.

Grazing animals, particularly cattle and horses, are also sometimes found dead near yew after eating the needles. Dried branches can also be fatal.

Ornamental yews and related plants are toxic to a variety of animals including horses, cattle, dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, deer, elk, and even humans.

Ornamental yews are highly toxic with only a small handful of needles needed to kill horses, elk or dogs.

Blaine County ordinance

Information gathered from the Blaine County website show that in February 2016 the Blaine County Board of County Commissions unanimously passed County ordinance number 2016-01, declaring certain plant species as County noxious weeds, prohibiting the sale, planting, and possession of any plant on the County noxious weed list, and providing penalties for violations.

Plants included on the County noxious weed list include Japanese yew (Taxus cuspidata), European or English yew (Taxus baccata), and Chinese yew (Taxus chinensis) and their hybrids.

The cities of Ketchum and Hailey have also adopted the yew ordinance, prohibiting yew from properties within their respective city limits.

The Ohio Gulch Transfer Station accepts yew debris free of charge, but the yew must be separate from other yard debris. Due to the extreme toxicity of yew, proper removal includes removing all traces, no matter how small.

For more information, contact the Blaine County Noxious Weed Department at 208-788-5574, Ketchum City at (208) 726-3841, City of Hailey at (208) 788-4221, or the Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.