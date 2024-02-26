Submit Release
Tennessee Pest Conrol Advisory Board to Meet

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board will meet March 5, 2024, at 9 a.m. CST in the Julius T. Johnson State Metrology Laboratory conference room at Ellington Agricultural Center, located at 5203 Marchant Dr. in Nashville, Tenn.

The meeting is open to the public to attend.

The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting minutes, introduction of board members, and a review of the bylaws.

A portion of the meeting will be reserved for public comment, which may be submitted either orally or in writing regarding business before the board.

The Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board comprises seven members representing the pest control industry and consumers. The board sets standards for licensing in categories of pesticide applications. The board also advises the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on pest control issues and regulatory matters.

For more information, contact Kathy Booker, pesticides administrator for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division at 615-837-5133 or Kathy.Booker@tn.gov.

