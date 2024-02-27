Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe starts new Journalist Award Show

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

German Prince and Lawyer HH Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe starts new Award Show to honor excellence in Journalism and Reporting in the US and Europe

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a journalist and lawyer who establishes a news award show” — Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hollywood Based German Prince, His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe, has been in journalism all his life. He announced a new Award show for News and Press to air 2024 that will honor the best and the worst in Journalism.

"99 Percent of my colleagues work so hard, research so detailed and impress with magical news, they need to be uplifted and recognized. One percent spread fabrications or copy and paste tabloids, they need to be pointed out too. The good ones need to shine. The bad ones need to be recognized as an outsider group going against the ethical code of our industry", Prince Mario-Max adds. His Highness is the son of Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe and Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe. Both have strong ties into the entertainment and media industry.

"Dr. Princess Antonia is known for her fabulous investigative reporting, she attended Reporterforum for years, and aired in hundreds of TV-Segments, News Articles and Blogs. Prince Waldemar has written large and lovely books on the Royal Danish Family with touching pictures and inside scoop. His access was unique as he presented the news being a son of Danish Princess Feodora himself, part of the Royal House there", Prince Mario-Max continues and "I always loved facts therefore, and even hosted my own news show on German Television for more then a decade with not a single reference to gossip, it was always about facts, and I am proud of that!".

Award shows are a perfect platform to give great colleagues in journalism a platform for exposure, growth and development. It is encouraging to win an Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy and creating awards for the News Media is a way to encourage ethical and good journalistic practice.

Prince Mario-Max graduated with a master of law degree in Salzburg, a master of advanced studies in it-law at the university of vienna, a magister legum "LL.M" degree from the Technische university of Dresden, and a doctorate in law from the university of Innsbruck. "I appreciate all I learned at law-school and try to use my knowledge in good journalism", Prince Mario-Max added.

Prince Mario-Max is so happy about the new project and can not wait to commence the Awards he will co-host with Her Highness Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe. Prince Mario-Max is editor in chief of an online publication and CEO of a documentary and production venture.