Margaret's the Couture Cleaners Named Winner in 2024 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®

– Margaret’s the Couture Cleaners was announced as a winner of the 2024 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®

– Margaret’s the Couture Cleaners was announced as a winner of the 2024 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®

Margaret's 2024 Look Book of Bridal Services

16th Annual Couples’ Choice Awards Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Nationwide and Abroad

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is honored to be one of the top vendors in San Diego on WeddingWire. Founded in 1953, we have built a reputation for excellence with a determined focus and dedication.”
— Chuck Horst, President of Margaret's
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaners was announced as a winner of the 2024 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®, recognizing the top local wedding professionals who demonstrate superior quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are determined by the couple's reviews on WeddingWire, a trusted wedding vendor directory.

To identify these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed user reviews within its wedding Vendor Directory across more than 20 service categories—from venues and caterers to officiants and photographers—to find the top local vendors of the year. Vendors who have received at least seven reviews on WeddingWire with an average score of 4.5+ between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, received the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award®. The award celebrates top vendors that showcase hard work and outstanding service, exemplifying the qualities that matter most to couples in their wedding planning journey.

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is honored to be one of the top vendors in Dress & Attire in San Diego on WeddingWire. Since its founding in 1953, Margaret's The Couture Cleaner, with a determined focus and dedication, has built a reputation for excellence. We have developed proprietary processes for restoring, cleaning, and preserving bridal gowns and fine textiles.

As a long-recognized and highly awarded national leader in the care of couture and specialty garments, Margaret’s has spent several decades enhancing our Bridal care expertise. We have become the nation’s leading bridal cleaning and preservation service provider. We have assembled a team of seamstresses and textile experts, solidifying our earned reputation as the nation’s most successful couture dry cleaner and living up to our goals of providing true excellence through craftsmanship and five-star customer Service. - Chuck Horst, President

Wedding professionals who win WeddingWire Couple's Choice Awards® are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 20 million unique monthly visitors planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire and hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. WeddingPro is dedicated to helping professionals build relationships with couples and pros who grow their businesses through its online marketplaces, educational programs, and community-building events.

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner and Couture Bridal Care
Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is a bridal gown preparation, alteration, cleaning, and preservation company with five locations in California, offering nationwide cleaning and preservation services. This team of in-house specialists has years of experience attending wedding dresses, unique gowns, bridal apparel, and accessories.

The Margaret's Couture Bridal team of alterations experts and technicians work closely with clients for a stress-free experience and trusted service.

For more information about Margaret's the Couture Cleaners, please visit us at margarets.com and social media: Instagram @margarets_the_couture_cleaners @margaretscouturebridal, and Facebook.com/Margaret's the Couture Cleaner and Margaret's Couture Bridal Care.

Katia Graytok
Margaret's the Couture Cleaners
+1 866-454-2375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

Margaret's Couture Bridal Alterations Video

You just read:

Margaret's the Couture Cleaners Named Winner in 2024 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Katia Graytok
Margaret's the Couture Cleaners
+1 866-454-2375
Company/Organization
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications
East 77th St
New York, New York, 10162
United States
+1 732-208-8185
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications is a dynamic pr, communication, and brand-building agency leveraging emerging platforms and influencers and layering our longstanding relationships with the press and media to promote and optimize discerning brands in the United States and focusing on public relations and communications with top luxury houses in home furnishings, couture accessories, fine art, watches, and jewelry. Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications crystallizes each client's unique global image and brand awareness through personal expertise and tailor-made PR strategies. We generate activity entirely conceived around clients' brand identity and narrative. We're collaborative and decisive. We take pride in our deeply diverse experience with luxury and lifestyle brands. We leverage our longstanding and personal network of insider resources and industry relationships: editors, celebrities, social influencers, digital media experts, event producers, media lawyers, talent agents, film directors, photographers, and other innovative artists. Our team drives a comprehensive, bespoke service centered on delivering results. Founded by Katia Graytok, whose innovative communication, gravitas, experience, and keen eye for detail cultivate a brand's story and help them tell it.

Kaleidoscope Luxury PR and Communications

More From This Author
Margaret's the Couture Cleaners Named Winner in 2024 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®
After 80 years, The Little Prince makes his New York City homecoming.
Margaret's Couture Bridal Care celebrates with The Wedding Salon Bridal Event and Fashion Show in Miami
View All Stories From This Author