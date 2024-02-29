Margaret's the Couture Cleaners Named Winner in 2024 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®
– Margaret’s the Couture Cleaners was announced as a winner of the 2024 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®
16th Annual Couples’ Choice Awards Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Nationwide and Abroad
Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is honored to be one of the top vendors in San Diego on WeddingWire. Founded in 1953, we have built a reputation for excellence with a determined focus and dedication.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaners was announced as a winner of the 2024 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®, recognizing the top local wedding professionals who demonstrate superior quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are determined by the couple's reviews on WeddingWire, a trusted wedding vendor directory.
— Chuck Horst, President of Margaret's
To identify these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed user reviews within its wedding Vendor Directory across more than 20 service categories—from venues and caterers to officiants and photographers—to find the top local vendors of the year. Vendors who have received at least seven reviews on WeddingWire with an average score of 4.5+ between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, received the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award®. The award celebrates top vendors that showcase hard work and outstanding service, exemplifying the qualities that matter most to couples in their wedding planning journey.
Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is honored to be one of the top vendors in Dress & Attire in San Diego on WeddingWire. Since its founding in 1953, Margaret's The Couture Cleaner, with a determined focus and dedication, has built a reputation for excellence. We have developed proprietary processes for restoring, cleaning, and preserving bridal gowns and fine textiles.
As a long-recognized and highly awarded national leader in the care of couture and specialty garments, Margaret’s has spent several decades enhancing our Bridal care expertise. We have become the nation’s leading bridal cleaning and preservation service provider. We have assembled a team of seamstresses and textile experts, solidifying our earned reputation as the nation’s most successful couture dry cleaner and living up to our goals of providing true excellence through craftsmanship and five-star customer Service. - Chuck Horst, President
Wedding professionals who win WeddingWire Couple's Choice Awards® are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 20 million unique monthly visitors planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire and hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. WeddingPro is dedicated to helping professionals build relationships with couples and pros who grow their businesses through its online marketplaces, educational programs, and community-building events.
About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner and Couture Bridal Care
Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is a bridal gown preparation, alteration, cleaning, and preservation company with five locations in California, offering nationwide cleaning and preservation services. This team of in-house specialists has years of experience attending wedding dresses, unique gowns, bridal apparel, and accessories.
The Margaret's Couture Bridal team of alterations experts and technicians work closely with clients for a stress-free experience and trusted service.
For more information about Margaret's the Couture Cleaners, please visit us at margarets.com and social media: Instagram @margarets_the_couture_cleaners @margaretscouturebridal, and Facebook.com/Margaret's the Couture Cleaner and Margaret's Couture Bridal Care.
