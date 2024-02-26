Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Launches Online Registration for Eclipse Weekend Camping

DU QUOIN, IL - Just in time for the total solar eclipse that will bring tourists from around the world, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announces convenient online registration for campers at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.





The Eclipse Weekend package rate is $100 for a four-night stay, Fri., April 5 through Tues., April 9, at a 50' x 20' campsite.





The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds are located within 20 miles of the solar eclipse path of totality occurring April 8. While the entire country will experience a partial solar eclipse, only the narrow path of totality will experience a total solar eclipse when the sky darkens as the moon blocks all sunlight and the solar corona, or atmosphere of the sun, is visible.





"The eclipse is expected to last four minutes and nine seconds, but the regional economic impact is far greater. This area of southern Illinois is ideal for observing the eclipse, and the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds are making camping accommodations convenient and affordable with our special pricing and online registration," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "We are excited to partner with SIU and other local organizations to host visitors from around the world and showcase all that southern Illinois has to offer. The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds camping package is one part of welcoming tourists and ensuring an enjoyable eclipse experience."





SIU Carbondale is hosting the Southern Illinois Crossroads Eclipse Festival in partnership with NASA to offer a variety of events and activities leading up to the main event, Eclipse Day at Saluki Stadium, a guided eclipse experience.

"We look forward to offering numerous events, outreach programs and research initiatives on the SIU campus the weekend prior and day of the eclipse. Extending a warm welcome to visitors in our region is important, and we are thrilled that the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds will be providing camping opportunities to enhance the experience for those exploring our communities," said Sarah Vanvooren, Director of Events and Outreach at SIU and co-chair of the Eclipse Steering Committee.