A grower’s choice: CoirProducts’ of Salike® introduces new retail-ready packaging for its full range of products
CoirProducts of Salike, UK’s largest coir portfolio, announced that its entire range of peat-free horticultural products now comes in retail-ready packaging.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoirProducts of Salike®, UK’s largest coir product portfolio, today announced that its entire range of peat-free horticultural products now comes in retail-ready packaging. With much of its sustainable range already available in garden centres and plant shops across the country, the new initiative means CoirProducts’ unmatched array of horticultural products can now be conveniently stocked in locations throughout the country.
Innovators in the industry:
A pioneer in the industry, CoirProducts, has sustainability at the core of its operation, bringing the gardening community not only products that are recognised for their high quality but also trusted for their commitment to the environment. As the UK moves towards banning the use of peat in horticulture, coir has grown in popularity as an alternative to peat-based products. A sustainable by-product of the coconut industry, coir is completely natural, biodegradable, and peat-free, made with the fibrous material extracted from the husk of the coconut. Over the years, CoirProducts has gained prominence for its innovative array of products that includes 100% biodegradable CoirCoins, coir kids bundles, and its ground-breaking coir potting mix range.
Attaining carbon neutrality and commitments to ethical production:
CoirProducts is part of a group of companies where its stakeholders have been in the industry for over two decades. Its products are manufactured by its partnered company in Sri Lanka, which is where the raw material is available. Since its inception, the company has been driven by purpose over profit, with a firm commitment to bring products that meet key environmental, ethical, and social considerations.
Marking a key milestone, CoirProducts’ holding company, Salike® attained carbon neutrality in 2023. The company was recognised for demonstrating its commitment to environmental responsibility by complying with the requirements of ISO 14064-1:2018. As such, Salike® has been verified in accordance with the specifications of ISO 14064-3:2019 for its organisation-level GHG statement.
This builds on the 2022 carbon neutral certifications of Salike®’s partnered company in Sri Lanka, which manufactures and supplies products. The company also offsets its carbon footprint, following the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) processes.
Additionally, as a member of the Organisation for Responsible Businesses, CoirProducts of Salike® also continues to demonstrate its dedication to social and environmental considerations. Furthermore, the company’s commitment to fair trade is reinforced through its membership with global standards, such as, Sedex, ensures compliance with essential environmental, social, and governance (ESG) legislation.
Community outreach and advocacy:
CoirProducts of Salike® also continues to support a wide range of community initiatives. This includes projects in the UK, such as supporting community tree planting, gardening projects, and community allotment projects. CoirProducts also supports charities such as the Chestnut Tree House.
Furthermore, over the years, CoirProducts has continued to highlight the wider benefits of gardening for mental health, promoting inspiring stories and providing a platform for broader discussion on this important topic. As part of these initiatives, CoirProducts of Salike® also supports Thrive, a charity that supports gardening for mental health and wellbeing.
With its dedication to bring products that are manufactured with the utmost care and concern for people and the planet, the company remains steadfast in its core principles of serving its partners and customers with utmost honesty, integrity, and transparency. At the same time, driven by purpose, the company continues to support initiatives and promote conversations in sustainable development as well as gardening and wellbeing, contributing to individual and community efforts realising the wider benefits of gardening for all.
If you are looking for private labelling or stocking high quality, sustainable products, directly from the producers, get in touch with our business development team via hello@coirproducts.co.uk or visit www.coirproducts.co.uk and fill in the trade application form.
