Game and Fish Commission to meet in Pinedale

Public invited to attend in-person, online

2/26/2024 8:50:31 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is March 12-13 in Pinedale. The meeting will be held at the Sublette County School District #1 Administration Building, 665 N. Tyler Ave. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission will be asked to approve the following: 

  • Chapter 23, Lands and Waters Acquired or Administered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission.
  • The preliminary Wyoming Game and Fish Department FY 2025 budget. 
  • The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s elk feedground management plan. 

Additionally, Game and Fish personnel will present information on the identification process for the Sublette Antelope Migration Corridor. The Commission will be asked to vote to have the department continue in the designation process. 

Planned informational presentations from the department include an update on large carnivore management, mule deer research efforts and the department’s communications programs. 

The full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. 

Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

