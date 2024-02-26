CBP Officers stop multiple fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana smuggling attempts

EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte border crossing disrupted three fentanyl, one cocaine, and one marijuana smuggling attempts within five days.

“CBP officers remain ever vigilant in their enforcement efforts to prevent illicit drugs from entering our country,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “CBP Officers utilize their skill, and various tools and other resources to aid in the successful interception of these dangerous drugs while also facilitating the flow of lawful trade and travel.”

On Feb. 10, CBP officers intercepted 617.6 grams of fentanyl from a female, minor U.S. citizen. The individual arrived via the pedestrian lanes and was subsequently referred for a secondary inspection. A pat down search was conducted leading to the detection of fentanyl filled bundles concealed on her person.

Later that same day, CBP officers intercepted 221 grams of fentanyl from a 31-year-old male, U.S. citizen. The individual arrived via the pedestrian lanes and was subsequently referred for a secondary inspection. A pat down search was conducted leading to the detection of two fentanyl filled bundles concealed within the groin area.

Marijuana seized at Paso Del Norte crossing.

On Feb 13, CBP officers encountered a 21-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes in a pickup truck. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection where CBP officers discovered multiple bundles located in the bed of the truck. Screening by a CBP canine and non-intrusive (x-ray) exam were conducted yielding to the discovery of 123.55 pounds of marijuana concealed within the bundles.

On Feb. 15, CBP officers intercepted 198.7 grams of fentanyl from a 40-year-old female, U.S. citizen. The individual arrived via the pedestrian lanes and was subsequently referred for a secondary inspection. Screening by a CBP canine and pat down search led to the detection of a fentanyl filled bundle concealed within the vaginal cavity.

Cocaine seized at Paso Del Norte crossing.

Later that day, CBP officers encountered a 33-year-old male, Mexican citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and non-intrusive exam. A thorough search led to the discovery of 31.57 pounds of cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

The individuals were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or Texas Department of Public Safety agents for prosecution and/or processed accordingly.