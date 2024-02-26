Statewide trout stocking highlights for March 2024

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

Clearwater Region

Kiwanis Park Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout

This convenient community pond is located next to the Snake River within walking distance to picnic shelters and a playground. The pond is stocked with rainbow trout to maintain high catch rates for anglers. Access this levee pond in Lewiston's Kiwanis Park along Snake River Avenue south of Bridge Street.

Mann Lake – 5,400 rainbow trout

Located in Nez Perce County, this lake provides a multi-species fishery. In addition to rainbow trout, anglers can catch bass, catfish and a variety of panfish. Electric motors only on this waterbody.

Robinson Pond – 800 rainbow trout

Located a short distance from Kamiah, this is a great spot to take the kids fishing.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 1,440 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 1,440 rainbow trout

The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country!

Caldwell Rotary Pond – 800 rainbow trout

Rotary Pond is a park-like setting with plentiful bank fishing opportunities for young anglers wanting to target bluegills, bass and rainbow trout. A dock invites visitors of every mobility level to enjoy the fishing.

Crane Falls Reservoir – 1,200 rainbow trout

This waterbody is located alongside the Snake River in the sagebrush south of Mountain Home. It’s best fished from small boats and float craft, though several fishing docks are available.

Duff Lane Pond – 325 rainbow trout

Located near Middleton, a small ramp is available for launching small boats and float craft. There are also two fishing docks. In addition to rainbow trout, bass and bluegill are often targeted by anglers.

Esther Simplot Pond – 600 rainbow trout

Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters and a playground.

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond – 650 rainbow trout

Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting next to the Payette River. This pond is one of more than seventy waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple, and there are lots of fish to catch.

Kleiner Pond – 900 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths and full-feature city park activities.

Lucky Peak Reservoir – 6,775 rainbow trout

This reservoir is well-known for quality kokanee and rainbow trout fishing (primarily supported by stocking), though some anglers choose to focus on smallmouth bass.

Mann Creek Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout

This reservoir provides a diverse fishery. Anglers may target crappie, largemouth bass and rainbow trout.

McDevitt Pond – 900 rainbow trout

Located in west Boise's McDevitt Sports Park at the northwest corner of McMillan and Eagle roads. This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing.

Riverside Pond – 1,200 rainbow trout

This is a quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt. It is tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road. It offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Magic Valley Region

Blair Trail Fishing Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout.

Located on Little Canyon Creek, this remote desert water is surrounded by sagebrush solitude.

Cedar Creek Reservoir (Roseworth Reservoir) – 2,000 rainbow trout

If you are looking to get out of town for the day, this reservoir is a remote trout fishery in the high desert. It has great shoreline access as well as high-water and low-water boat ramps.

Freedom Park Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Located in Burley, this trout pond was built with young anglers in mind. It’s a great place to take the kids fishing!

Gavers Lagoon – 1,425 rainbow trout

This pond is a high yield fishery. We encourage harvest, but please harvest only what you need and consider leaving a few for your fellow anglers.

Hagerman Wildlife Management Area: This WMA provides a variety of fishing opportunities and open space to explore. Riley Creek Pond and Oster Lake #1 offer ADA access piers. Please give those with limited mobility priority for parking and use.

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 – 3,515 rainbow trout

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 – 450 rainbow trout

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 – 350 rainbow trout

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 – 350 rainbow trout

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond – 3,515 rainbow trout

Southeast Region

American Falls Reservoir – 18,000 rainbow trout

This large waterbody on the Snake River provides abundant boating opportunity. Additionally, there is good shoreline fishing near the West Side Boat Ramp located by the dam. These fish will be stocked once ice is off to provide immediate opportunity, so please note, they may be stocked a little earlier than scheduled if reservoir conditions allow.

Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout

Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. Multiple docks provide excellent fishing access.

Bear River below Oneida Dam – 1,500 rainbow trout

These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.

Crystal Springs Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family-friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.

Upper Snake Region

Gem Lake – 3,000 rainbow trout

Conveniently located near Idaho Falls at the Gem Lake Recreation Area.

Salmon Region

Hayden Creek Pond – 650 rainbow trout

This is a family-friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Kids Creek Pond – 300 rainbow trout

Located near downtown Salmon, this small fishing pond offers good trout fishing and is regularly stocked.