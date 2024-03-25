HOCS Consulting Strengthens Cybersecurity Offerings for Clients - ConnectSecure Partnership Battles Modern Threats

ConnectSecure’s vulnerability assessment platform will help us better protect our clients with new functionality around automation, visibility and proactive remediation our competitors can’t match.” — Richard Sinnreich

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOCS Consulting, a leading nationwide provider of end-to-end technology solutions since 1991, proudly announces a new partnership with ConnectSecure.

ConnectSecure empowers managed service providers (MSPs) with a vulnerability management technology that provides clients with world-class threat protection and compliance adherence. Through continuous network and device monitoring, intelligent analytics, robust patching and lifecycle management, ConnectSecure offers a unified security defense that reduces modern cyber risk.

“HOCS Consulting holds SOC 2 certification (a voluntary compliance standard requiring companies meet specific data security requirements). We’re known for our unwavering commitment to protecting our clients with comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. We owe it to the people who depend on us to provide the best security tools on the market,” added Sinnreich.

Clients don’t have to do anything to benefit from ConnectSecure’s security and compliance platform. The new tool has been integrated into HOCS systems and is now functioning for cybersecurity and managed IT service clients.



About HOCS Consulting

HOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what’s best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627.