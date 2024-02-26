USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Completes Patrol

“I couldn’t be more proud to lead this incredible crew,” said Bulkeley’s Commanding Officer Cmdr. Richard Slye. “Every Sailor operated with professional precision, achieving everything asked of them.”

The ship conducted various port visits, exercises, training, escorting and integrating into various ships and groups throughout the 6th fleet area of responsibility.

During the patrol, Bulkeley operated with with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during their deployment. Bulkeley also escorted USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and USS Bataan (LHD-5) on separate missions.

Also embarked during the patrol was the “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, which is comprised of two MH-60Rs helicopters and 31 sailors, who executed 470 flight hours.

For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability in the region.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. Naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.