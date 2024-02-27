LCP Media Welcomes Julie Hackbarth in Newly-Created Role
Tech Leader in Multifamily Industry Joins National Visual Media CompanyCHICAGO, IL, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, LCP Media is pleased to announce that multifamily technology leader Julie Hackbarth is joining the team in the newly created Director of Solutions Engineering role.
Commencing her professional path as a software developer, Julie has transitioned into subsequent roles centered on leveraging technology to address challenges. This trajectory encompasses nearly a decade of dedicated experience in the multifamily industry, collaborating with prop-tech companies like G5 and RealPage. Julie has demonstrated a profound focus on technical expertise throughout her career, excelling in devising real-time solutions, fostering collaboration among diverse teams, and consistently providing exceptional customer service.
“My experience showed me firsthand the transformative power of technology in reshaping the multifamily industry,” says Julie. “My role as Director of Solutions Engineering with LCP Media allows me to leverage my technical expertise and industry knowledge to architect and implement cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but exceed the unique challenges faced by the multifamily sector.”
In her new role, Julie will lead LCP Media’s client success team. She will collaborate with LCP Media teams to ensure the highest quality service and communications to the company’s blue chip clients.
“Julie brings a unique skill set to LCP Media, and we are excited to elevate the already top-notch services we provide to our clients,” adds John Harter, COO of LCP Media. “Her addition to the team highlights LCP Media’s commitment to innovation and transformative solutions.”
ABOUT LCP MEDIA
LCP Media (Lights Camera Pixels) is a national visual media technology company based in Chicago. We provide a full menu of services, including virtual tours, professional and drone photography, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, and floor plans. LCP Media is an innovative leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining unrivaled technology solutions with our unparalleled customer service.
Simply put, we deliver an unreal experience from start to finish. So real, it’s Unreal! For more information, please visit LCPMedia.com.
