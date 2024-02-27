Feury Image Group Announces SOC 2® Type II Compliance
Commitment to Security and Privacy Demonstrates Its Focus on Protecting Customer Data
This compliance is a critical component of our value proposition, setting us apart in a crowded marketplace.”NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEURY IMAGE GROUP, innovators in managed uniform programs and custom print and promotional solutions, has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations.
This SOC 2 audit report demonstrates and certifies that Feury Image Group manages its data with the highest standard of security and compliance. Achieving this milestone is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest level of security, confidentiality, and processing integrity.
Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification ensures the entities we work with that the company has the highest level of security for their data. This credential highlights its operational consistency and supports compliance efforts, particularly valuable for clients in regulated sectors. It strategically positions Feury Image Group clients ahead of their competition by showcasing a commitment to stringent security measures. Steadfast adherence to these standards demonstrates Feury Image Group’s dedication to being a reliable partner committed to our clients' success and satisfaction.
Feury Image Group President Brian Feury said, "In an era where data breaches are all too common, we are proud to announce our SOC 2 Type II compliance, an achievement that reflects our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and our relentless pursuit of providing secure, reliable services to our clients. This is a testament to our entire team's hard work and dedication."
The audit was completed with the help of Secureframe, a platform that enables organizations to obtain and maintain global compliance standards and streamline the audit process.
Feury Image Group was audited by Prescient Security, a global advisor in modern application security. The achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance serves as third-party validation that Feury Image Group is adhering to all security best practices for service providers handling customer data.
“Our SOC 2 Type II compliance provides that proof, offering our clients peace of mind knowing that their data is in safe hands,” added Feury. “This compliance is a critical component of our value proposition, setting us apart in a crowded marketplace."
About Feury Image Group
Feury Image Group specializes in managed uniform programs, branded apparel, custom printing, and innovative promotional kits, tailored to amplify brand identities. Feury Image Group acts as a strategic partner invested in a brand's success, utilizing advanced technology and creative strategies to deliver personalized solutions that exceed conventional marketing expectations.
