Trina Sears: Palmerâ€™s New DA Managing High Caseloads

February 23, 2024

(Palmer, AK) â€“ Finishing out her third month as the new District Attorney for Palmer, Trina Sears is excelling in her new role of managing the challenges of a busy office in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. According to Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Peter Maassen, Palmer judges have the highest per-judge caseload in the state.

â€œI appreciate the challenges of leading an office in one of the fastest growing areas of the state. This is my home and where I grew up. I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Alaska and specifically the people in the Mat-Su Valley,â€ said Sears, who grew up in Houston and Wasilla.

â€œTrina is undoubtedly a powerhouse of experience and knowledge,â€ said Alaska Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore. â€œShe has demonstrated an investment in and passion for the hard work we do every day.â€

Sears attended law school at Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 2003. Upon graduation, she accepted a position as a Judicial Clerk for Superior Court Judge Larry Card before joining the Department of Law in 2004 as an Assistant District Attorney.

Sears also served as an Assistant Municipal Attorney for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough for several years, and as an attorney with the Alaska Office of Victimsâ€™ Rights as a Victimâ€™s Advocate Attorney.

In her most recent role for two years as Anchorage Deputy District Attorney, Sears assisted in the management of the largest office in the Division, all while handling her own caseload of the most serious and complex cases prosecuted by the office. Sears also supervised the Anchorage Special Victimâ€™s Unit, which primarily is responsible for prosecuting sexual assault, sexual abuse, and domestic violence cases.

Over her lengthy career, Sears has tried numerous complicated cases, including homicides, sexual abuse of minors and sexual assaults. Her commitment to the community includes serving as a board member for the Childrenâ€™s Place and Standing Together Against Rape. She also serves as a member of the Alaska Criminal Rules Committee.

Sears was appointed Palmer DA in late November. Former DA Melissa Howard decided to step down from the role as Palmer DA to focus on the prosecution of sexual assault and sexual abuse cases. Examples of her work include the prosecution of the four defendants who were convicted of killing 16-year-old David Grunwald, and the trial and conviction of Michael Kilgo for the 2018 murder of his wife with a splitting maul in Petersville.

â€œMelissaâ€™s decision to step down was not made lightly,â€ said Criminal Division Director Angie Kemp. â€œBut her decision deserves our respect. Melissa recognized that her true calling and passion is in protecting some of the most vulnerable victims we serve by focusing her efforts on the prosecution of sexual assault and sexual abuse cases.â€

Photo: Palmer District Attorney Trina Sears.

