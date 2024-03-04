Computer Doc Soars Thanks to Marketopia Partnership

Computer Doc wins the Jedi award at GROWCON 2023. Computer Doc arrives in style to Marketopia's quarterly peer groups. Terry Hedden welcomes Kevin Acoveno, kicking off Marketopia's onsite peer group.

The Dynamic Collaboration Evolved into a Mutually Beneficial Relationship

They don't treat us like a client — they treat us like family” — Kevin Acoveno

INDIAN TRAIL , NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Doc, a leading provider of IT support and consulting, is proud to highlight its ongoing collaboration with Marketopia, an innovative marketing and sales enablement agency aimed at helping tech companies grow. For over three years, this dynamic partnership has proven mutually beneficial, showcasing a joint commitment to excellence in the IT industry.

In October of 2023, Computer Doc made a remarkable entrance at Marketopia's quarterly peer groups, combining a captivating flight experience with a luxurious Maserati. This stylish arrival emphasized their excitement about the onsite peer group kick-off.

At the core of this partnership is Computer Doc's wholehearted embrace and integration of the transformative Marketopia Sales Methodology Process. This proven, calculated approach to lead generation has led to unprecedented success for Computer Doc, with a remarkable 25x annual recurring revenue. In gratitude, Computer Doc shares the Marketopia Sales Methodology Process with peers, encouraging them to adopt these best practices for similar results.

The strength of the partnership is evident in the close-knit relationship with the Marketopia team, including key individuals such as Marketopia’s Prospect Engagement Consultant Elizabeth Barnes, Client Success Coach Jackson Bennet, Digital Client Success Manager Tiffany Luong, Chief Executive Officer Terry Hedden and Chief Marketing Officer Andra Hedden.

Computer Doc's leaders, Chief Executive Officer Kevin Acoveno and Sales Manager Jon Dunn, have gone above and beyond by personally meeting every member of the Marketopia family, including the entire call center. This hands-on approach demonstrates a genuine commitment to fostering strong relationships with Marketopia’s team of 120+ employees. Computer Doc values and acknowledges the diverse array of experiences and talents that each Marketopia team member contributes.

Computer Doc is quick to emphasize that the collaboration with Marketopia goes beyond the typical vendor-client dynamic. As Kevin Acoveno adds, " They don't treat us like a client — they treat us like family." This sentiment captures the essence of the alliance, highlighting the mutual respect, shared goals and collaborative spirit that define the partnership between Computer Doc and Marketopia.

About Computer Doc

Since 1997, Computer Doc has been a leading provider of IT support and consulting, focusing on small and medium-sized businesses in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. We have helped hundreds of businesses increase productivity and profitability by making IT a streamlined part of operations. We equip our clients with customized technology solutions for greater operational value and to reduce risk. To learn more, visit computerdocnc.com or call (704) 563-8031.

About Marketopia

Marketopia is the global marketing powerhouse for MSPs, vendors and other tech companies committed to growth. Founded by professionals from the channel, Marketopia specializes in innovative lead-generation solutions that get results. We offer marketing, appointment setting, sales enablement, to and through-partner programs and more — all under one roof. To learn more, visit our website or call 844-482-4769 (4U2-GROW).