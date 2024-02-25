General election: How can think tanks shape policy and political debate?

Political parties are increasingly focusing their energy and resources on the approaching general election campaign. The pace will be relentless. The atmosphere will be increasingly fraught. So as the campaign intensifies, how can think tanks make themselves heard – and help to shape policy and political debate?

A dramatic – and sometimes chaotic - decade in British politics has brought new challenges to think tanks. Different think tanks, with a range of political views and policy priorities, play different roles - but how has their work evolved in recent years? What level of influence do they have in shaping the priorities and policies of opposition parties and government and how does this change in an election year? What are a think tank’s responsibilities when it works with political parties, government ministers or their advisers? And does being a registered charity impact how a think tank can inform and influence public debate and policy development?

These questions and more will be explored in a joint Institute for Government/Charity Commission event featuring:

Andy Cook , Chief Executive of the Centre of Social Justice (CSJ)

, Chief Executive of the Centre of Social Justice (CSJ) Orlando Fraser KC , Chair of the Charity Commission

, Chair of the Charity Commission Lord Gus O'Donnell, former Cabinet Secretary and Head of Civil Service (2005 to 2011)

The event will be chaired by Emma Norris, Deputy Director of the Institute for Government.

We would like to thank Charity Commission for kindly supporting this event.



