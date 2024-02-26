Inside Briefing LIVE: The general election budget?

Just a few hours after Jeremy Hunt sets out his spring budget, a team of Institute for Government experts will gather in the IfG studio to record a special edition of the Inside Briefing podcast.

The recording will be livestreamed, so please register now to watch Olly Bartrum, Jill Rutter, Dr Gemma Tetlow and Giles Wilkes give their instant reaction to the budget and share expert analysis of a major day for the country.

What have we learned from the chancellor’s big announcements and what choices did he make? What did the new OBR forecasts show about the UK’s economic prospects? What did it mean for public services? How did Labour respond? And how might this budget shape the battles on the economy at the next general election – and when that election might be held?

Send in your questions to: podcasts@instituteforgovernment.org.uk.