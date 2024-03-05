Submit Release
SideBar Welcomes Author and Professor Rick Hasen

Rick Hasen, author of A Real Right to Vote: How a Constitutional Amendment Can Safeguard American Democracy addresses protection from election subversion.

In the current hyper-polarized political system, bipartisan cooperation on large-scale election reforms including constitutional amendments will be rare.”
— Law Professor Rick Hasen
MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes UCLA Law Professor Richard (Rick) Hasen. Hasen is an internationally recognized expert in election law, legislation and statutory interpretation, remedies, and torts. He is a co-author of leading law school casebooks in election law and remedies and has served as an election law analyst for CNN and NBC News/MSNBC. He currently directs UCLA Law’s Safeguarding Democracy Project and writes the frequently quoted The Election Law blog.

Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that “we are thrilled to have Rick join us on SideBar to discuss the controversial and critical issues surrounding the upcoming 2024 elections.” Added Mitch Winick, cohost of SideBar, “Rick asks the challenging question of whether we need to change the Constitution to better protect democracy and free and fair elections?” Hasen discusses his 2024 book, A Real Right to Vote: How a Constitutional Amendment Can Safeguard American Democracy in which he provides recommendations of how our country could, and perhaps should, better protect our democratic process.

As a law professor, commentator, and author, Hasen is a respected election law expert, having been named one of the 100 most influential lawyers in America by The National Law Journal in 2013 and one of the Top 100 Lawyers in California in 2005 and 2016 by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal. His op-eds and commentaries have appeared in many publications, including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Politico, and Slate.

Hassen holds a B.A. degree from UC Berkeley and a J.D., M.A., and Ph.D. (Political Science) from UCLA. After law school, Hasen clerked for the Honorable David R. Thompson of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and then worked as a civil appellate lawyer at the Encino firm Horvitz and Levy.

To listen to Professor Hasen’s SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.

