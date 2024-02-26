Hải Dương, Rok’s Suwon city explore deeper cooperation

VIETNAM, February 26 -

HẢI DƯƠNG — Authorities of northern Hải Dương province hosted a local reception on February 26 for a delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Suwon city.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Hung highlighted the existing strong economic partnership between the two localities, noting that Hải Dương currently hosts 126 investment projects from the RoK, with a total registered capital of US$1.4 billion. This makes the RoK the leading source of foreign investment in terms of project number and the third in capital value. These investments, primarily in electronics, electrical appliances, molds, logistics services and apparel, have created over 70,000 jobs in Hải Dương.

Beyond economic ties, Hung underlined their fruitful cooperation in recent years, spanning various areas such as friendly visits, culture, sports, tourism, education, sustainable development, and locality-to-locality cooperation.

Additionally, Hải Dương leaders proposed several avenues for further cooperation, including inviting Suwon city's businesses to invest in the province, establishing a high-quality international hospital leveraging Hải Dương's strategic location in the Red River Delta, supporting the training of skilled human resources, and nurturing table tennis and archery talents.

They also suggested Suwon city invite its art troupes to perform at the Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc Spring Festival to promote Korean culture to local people and tourists.

In response, Vice Mayor of Suwon City Hwang In Guk expressed his commitment to deepening cooperation between the two sides across multiple sectors. He pledged to discuss with Suwon's top leaders and departments to devise concrete plans for partnership with the Vietnamese province.

Leaders of both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on local cooperation for the 2024-2026 period. This MoU signifies their commitment to creating opportunities for youth and citizen exchange, promoting mutual understanding through cultural and sporting activities, and exploring potential collaboration in various fields such as education, trade and sustainable development.

Hải Dương and Suwon established their friendly and cooperative relationship in July 2004. — VNA/VNS