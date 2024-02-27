SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Major League Rugby to Explore Regulated Sports Betting Avenues

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Major League Rugby

SCCG is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Major League Rugby that aims to identify sports betting partners and opportunities

We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of sports betting in the U.S., and this partnership with Major League Rugby represents a significant opportunity for growth and innovation.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG, a premier advisory firm in the sports entertainment and gambling industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Major League Rugby that aims to identify sports betting partners and leverage opportunities in the regulated gaming industry.

As MLR continues to cement its status as the premier rugby competition in North America, SCCG will collaborate closely with the league to explore relationships with sports betting operators and capitalize on the burgeoning market for regulated sports betting.

With its extensive experience and deep-rooted connections in the sports betting and gaming sectors, SCCG is perfectly positioned to assist MLR in forming strategic partnerships that enhance fan engagement and drive revenue growth. MLR also will be able to leverage SCCG's expertise to navigate the evolving sports betting regulatory landscape and unlock new opportunities for commercial expansion.

"This strategic partnership with SCCG is another step forward in our journey to innovate,” said Nic Benson, CEO of MLR. “We are thrilled to explore the vast opportunities within the regulated sports betting market, aiming to enhance our fan experience and contribute to the sport's growth in the lead up to the Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033 being hosted in North America."

Stephen Crystal of SCCG added, "We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of sports betting in the U.S., and this partnership with Major League Rugby represents a significant opportunity for growth and innovation. Our collaboration is a testament to MLR's forward-thinking approach and our shared commitment to leveraging sports betting to enhance the fan experience and drive the sport forward."

MLRs seventh season begins on March 2 with 12 teams competing across two conferences. With new teams in the key markets of Miami, Los Angeles, and Charlotte,N.C., the 2024 season promises to be the most exciting yet.

About Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby is a professional sports league representing the highest level of rugby competition in North America. MLR prides itself in fostering intense, high-stakes competition while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. Matches are televised on Fox Sports, among other national and local market platforms, and its OTT Platform, The Rugby Network offers fans the ability to stream select MLR matches live, along with Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Allianz Women’s Premiership Rugby, and other international rugby content. For more information, visit www.Majorleague.Rugby and follow @USMLR on Twitter and Instagram.

Johnathan McGinty

On behalf of Major League Rugby

johnathan@trestlecollective.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

