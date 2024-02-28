Tulare County Museum Continues Commitment to Autism Certification and the Larger City-Wide Accessibility Movement

Tulare County Museum renews its Certified Autism Center™ designation, reaffirming its commitment to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all.

We are so proud to continue as a partner organization in making Visalia a Certified Autism Destination™. Inclusivity is something the museum strives for...” — Amy King-Sunderson, museum curator

VISALIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulare County Museum proudly announces its recertification as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), maintaining its status as a beacon of inclusivity in collaboration with Visit Visalia's initiative to make Visalia a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD). This recertification through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) underscores the museum's dedication to serving the autism and sensory-sensitive community through ongoing staff training and certification.

The museum now offers a serene 'quiet space' for guests who may feel overwhelmed, ensuring a comforting and accommodating environment for all. "We have taken deliberate steps to identify and mitigate potential sensory challenges within our space," states the museum team. "Whether it’s a heads-up about a high-energy school group or offering a calm haven, we're proactive about guest comfort."

Amy King-Sunderson, museum curator, articulates the institution's enthusiasm: “We are so proud to continue as a partner organization in making Visalia a Certified Autism Destination™. Inclusivity is something the museum strives for, and this is a big step in providing that for our visitors.” The Tulare County Museum's ongoing commitment to inclusivity is a cornerstone of Visalia's, which made the city the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the United States—a testament to the progressive spirit of the community and the foresight of Visit Visalia.

"The Tulare County Museum's pursuit of excellence through continuous training and certification with IBCCES ensures that their staff are not just aware, but also at the forefront of best practices in serving autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families,” shares Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. Their commitment is essential in creating inclusive experiences that enrich our society."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for professionals across the healthcare, education, and corporate sectors. It is the only credentialing board that provides organizations with certifications from subject-matter experts, autistic self-advocates and other resources, along with ongoing support. This ensures that organizations are better prepared to accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also offers AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families and individuals to find certified locations and resources that have met the rigorous standards required to be recognized as a Certified Autism Center™.



About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Tulare County Museum

The Tulare County Museum is the largest museum in Tulare County, housing one of the largest Native American basket collections in California, as well as artifacts of the pioneer era, an extensive gun and saddle collection complete with Visalia Saddles, agriculture equipment from the turn of the century, restored buildings from the late 1800s, and many other treasures that tell the history of Tulare County. The newest addition to the Museum is the History of Tulare County Farm Labor and Agriculture Museum, where several cultural groups and their contributions to farm labor and agriculture are featured. Cultural diversity is an essential source of Tulare County's rich history. As history continues to be made, it is important to be aware of the impact our preceding and ongoing history has on our present and future. To reach its potential, our community needs to understand the contributions of different cultural groups, individuals, and innovations and their influence on our history. The Tulare County Museum is uniquely positioned to promote this understanding. The museum aims to educate residents of Tulare County as well as visitors on the importance of Tulare County and its history with the hope of recognizing the unique role it has played in California History. For more information about the Museum and its activities, visit tularecountymuseum.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!