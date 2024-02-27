Dripping IV Solutions Introduces Revolutionary bodySCULPT Body Sculpting Device in Austin, Texas
Dripping IV Solutions is the first clinic to bring bodySCULPT, a body contouring device, to Austin, Texas.
This device is a game-changer for those looking to achieve their desired body shape. We are confident that the results will amaze our patients."AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dripping IV Solutions, a premier wellness clinic in Austin, is proud to announce the addition of bodySCULPT technology to its list of services. This revolutionary technology utilizes High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy and Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) to provide clients with a non-invasive and effective way to build muscle, burn fat, and tighten skin.
bodySCULPT is a game-changing device that has been making waves in the aesthetics and wellness industries. It works by delivering up to 30,000 powerful muscle contractions in a single session. Heating of fat tissue and increased metabolic activity leads to fat elimination and tighter skin.
"We are thrilled to offer our clients the latest in body sculpting technology with the addition of bodySCULPT to our services," says James Montgomery, Owner of Dripping IV Solutions. "This device is a game-changer for those looking to achieve their desired body shape. We are confident that the results will amaze our patients."
In just four 30-minute sessions, patients can experience a 25% increase in muscle mass and a 30% reduction in fat in the treated area. The process is completely painless and non-invasive, and patients can immediately resume normal activities following treatment, including high-impact exercise.
With the introduction of bodySCULPT, Dripping IV Solutions continues to stay at the forefront of the wellness industry, providing cutting-edge treatments to their clients. To find more information about Dripping IV Solutions and book a bodySCULPT treatment, visit their website at https://www.drippingivsolutions.com or call 737-284-3747.
About Dripping IV Solutions
Dripping IV Solution’s mission is to empower Austin and Dripping Springs, Texas, with rejuvenating and transformative wellness services, one individual at a time. Additional services include IV therapies, a quick and efficient way to deliver vital nutrients directly into the bloodstream. It’s more than a trend - it’s a wellness revolution.
Their Lead Practitioner For Austin, Texas: With over 30 years of nursing experience, Tracy Aman, RN, BSN, is a dedicated healthcare professional committed to delivering quality and compassionate patient care. Her extensive background spans various nursing roles, showcasing expertise in critical care, school nursing, and managerial positions.
