California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program Attracts Biggest Blockbuster in Program History, Adding $166 Million to State’s Economy

​15 Selected Productions Projected to Bring in More Than $400 Million to California’s Economy and Employ Nearly 20,000 Cast, Crew and Background Performers

Hollywood, Calif. – February 26, 2024 – The California Film Commission (CFC) is proud to announce a significant boost to California’s entertainment industry economy with the addition of five big-budget projects and ten independent films into Film and Television Tax Credit Program. These fifteen productions, spanning a diverse range of budgets and narratives, are projected to bring close to $408 million into California’s economy through qualified in-state expenditures. With an estimated 2,252 crew, 598 cast, and 16,800 background performers poised to work across a combined 579 filming days, these projects will provide a substantial boost to local employment and economic activity (see “3.0 Program Year 4 – Film Allocation #4 Conditionally Approved Projects” list below).

“The array of film projects announced today demonstrates California’s enduring attraction for storytellers. These productions, spanning big-budget features to indie films, not only infuse millions into our economy but also showcase our state’s talent and versatility,” said California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell. “We’re proud to welcome these projects, highlighting California’s resilience and continued prominence in the film industry.”

Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” directed by Jon Favreau, will have the largest total qualified expenditures in the history of the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program, marking a big win for California production and a high point for job creation. This Star Wars feature, a first for the franchise to be shot in California, is set to inject an estimated $166 million into the state’s economy through below-the-line wages and qualified expenditures (see “Tax Credit Program Big Budget Films” list below). As with all of the CFC’s film and television tax credit projects, overall spending for the project will be significantly greater than its qualified spending with the inclusion of above-the-line wages and other expenditures that do not qualify for incentives under California’s very targeted tax credit program.

“We are thrilled to be shooting the next Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, here in California,” said a Lucasfilm spokesperson. “Working with the California Film Commission, we are proud to be creating film jobs in California and excited to start production, utilizing the world class crew available here.”

Other notable, non-independent recipients include “Untitled Disney Live Action,” “Untitled 20th Film,” and two Amazon MGM Studios projects “The Accountant 2” and “Mercy.”

“We are thrilled to be able to shoot in Los Angeles thanks to the tax credit,” said Academy Award nominated producer Charles Roven. “We get to work with terrific talent that lives here and utilize the wonderful locations. And almost everyone gets to go home to their own bed at the end of day!” Roven is set to produce the sci-fi film “Mercy” starring Chris Pratt.

Furthermore, the ten independent films revealed today are poised to generate a total of $114 million in qualified spending, with $70 million attributed to qualified wages. Among these, the seven indies with budgets under $10 million, listed below, are projected to contribute a combined $22 million in qualified spending. Meanwhile, independent films with budgets exceeding $10 million, including New Regency’s “Untitled NRP Project,” are expected to surpass $92 million in qualified spending, reflecting the robust economic impact of these productions.

“California offers iconic locations as well as exceptionally talented and diverse crew, with which it will be a privilege to work,” said Chris Hubbard, Vice President of Physical Production at New Regency. “We are beyond thrilled to receive the California Film Tax Credit. A big thank you to the California Film Commission for their continued efforts to support production in the state.”

Noteworthy is the significant portion of filming planned outside the Los Angeles 30-Mile Studio Zone, showcasing California’s diverse landscapes and expanding production opportunities across the state. Nearly 41 percent – 235 out of 569 – of the filming days planned by the projects announced today will take place in Alameda County, Joshua Tree, Marin, Orange County, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, Upland, as well as other out-of-zone locations yet to be determined (see “Program 3.0 Film Allocation #4 Out of Los Angeles Zone Filming” chart below).

Since the resolution of the labor strikes last November, over 60 productions in the Tax Credit Program have either resumed filming or are slated to do so in the first half of 2024, infusing a welcome surge of local jobs and spending. The addition of these fifteen feature films choosing California as their filming destination will increase job opportunities and stimulate substantial local investment at a critical time in the industry. Furthermore, the ripple effects will extend beyond principal photography, generating revenue and additional job opportunities for California’s post-production sector, including visual effects artists, sound editors, and other essential workers.

A total of 59 projects applied during the January 22-24 application period in Fiscal Year 4 of the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program 3.0. As a result, the California Film Commission has earmarked just over $61 million in tax credit allocation for the 15 conditionally approved projects. It’s important to note that the list of approved projects is subject to change, as applicants may withdraw from the program, leading to the reassignment of tax credits to projects on the waiting list.

The final application period for this fiscal year will focus on television projects, with roughly $200 million earmarked. Submissions will be accepted from February 26-28 for Recurring and Relocating Television Series, and from March 4-6 for New Television Series. As for feature films, about $80 million is available for both independent and non-independent projects with the next application window slated for August 2024.

About California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program

In 2014, the California Legislature significantly increased its film and television production incentive from $100 million to $330 million annually through the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program 2.0. This expansion aimed to retain and attract production jobs statewide, extended eligibility to various project types such as big-budget feature films, television pilots, and 1-hour television series for any distribution outlet. Program 2.0 introduced a “jobs ratio” ranking system, prioritizing projects based on their qualified spending (e.g., wages paid to below-the-line workers and payments made to in-state vendors). Additionally, it offered supplementary incentives for projects filming outside the Los Angeles 30-Mile Studio Zone or with qualified expenditures for visual effects or music scoring/track recording.

Launched in July 2020, Program 3.0 introduced new provisions to further grow California’s entertainment industry such as a pilot skills training program designed to facilitate access to career opportunities for individuals from underserved communities. Furthermore, Program 3.0 mandates projects to have written policies for addressing unlawful harassment and enhances reporting of above and below-the-line cast and crew employment diversity data. For more information on California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program 3.0, including application procedures and eligibility criteria, visit http://www.film.ca.gov/tax-credit/.

Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 132 on July 10, 2023, extending California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program for five years, through fiscal 2030-31. This extension builds upon the program’s successful track record of generating over $24 billion in economic output and supporting more than 188,000 cast and crew. Program 4.0, projected to create 60,000 jobs and attract $10 billion in investment, introduces new workforce diversity provisions, increased funding for the Film Commission’s Career Pathways Training Program, and implements the nation’s first Safety on Production Pilot Program. Furthermore, tax credits will become refundable for the first time since the program’s inception in 2009, beginning with the 2025-26 fiscal year, with Program 4.0 set to commence on July 1, 2025.

