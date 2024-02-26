18th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival Showcases Global Talent
South Carolina's Premier Film Event Announces Winners, Celebrates Diversity in Film
BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 winners of BIFF are:
Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award: Gary Sinise, Nashville, TN
Behind the Scenes Award: Linda Lee, Charleston, SC
Best Screenplay: Just in Time, Written by: Robbie Robertson, Columbia, SC
Best Animation: Dandelion, Directed by: Ling Zhao and Zhengwu Gu, Sarasota, FL
Best Short: Hedgehog, Directed by: D. Mitry, Albany, NY
Best Documentary Feature: An Open Door: Temple Grandin, Directed by: John Alexander Barnhardt, Fort Collins, CO
Best Documentary Short: The Volunteer, Directed by: David Brodie, Los Angeles, CA
Best Feature: Long December, Directed by: Thomas Torrey, Fort Mill, SC
Best Ensemble Cast: The Martini Shot, Directed by: Stephen Wallis, Edson, Alberta, Canada
Best Music Score: Composer Kevin Dailey, Long December, Nashville, TN
Best Actress: Vivian Kerr, Scrap, Los Angeles, CA
Best Director: Thomas Torrey, Long December, Fort Mill, SC
Best Comedy: Back To Bridgewood, Directed by: Kelsey Cooke, Nashville, TN
Audience Choice: Long December, Directed by: Thomas Torrey, Fort Mill, SC
Volunteer of the Year 2024: Jodi Stefanick, Beaufort, SC
The Beaufort International Film Festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society. For more information, visit http://www.beaufortfilmfestival.com
The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.
Ron Tucker
Beaufort Film Society
+1 843-986-4770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube