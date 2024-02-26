18th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival Showcases Global Talent

Gary Sinise Accepting the Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award Director Thomas Torrey Accepts the Audience Choice Award for Long December Director D. Mitry and Producer Citlali Ruiz for Winning Short Film "Hedgehog"

South Carolina's Premier Film Event Announces Winners, Celebrates Diversity in Film

We were thrilled to meet so many people who made the Beaufort International Film Festival their destination for 6 fun filled days of celebration and appreciation for the art of independent cinema.” — Ron Tucker, President, Beaufort Film Society

BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 winners of BIFF are:

Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award: Gary Sinise, Nashville, TN

Behind the Scenes Award: Linda Lee, Charleston, SC

Best Screenplay: Just in Time, Written by: Robbie Robertson, Columbia, SC

Best Animation: Dandelion, Directed by: Ling Zhao and Zhengwu Gu, Sarasota, FL

Best Short: Hedgehog, Directed by: D. Mitry, Albany, NY

Best Documentary Feature: An Open Door: Temple Grandin, Directed by: John Alexander Barnhardt, Fort Collins, CO

Best Documentary Short: The Volunteer, Directed by: David Brodie, Los Angeles, CA

Best Feature: Long December, Directed by: Thomas Torrey, Fort Mill, SC

Best Ensemble Cast: The Martini Shot, Directed by: Stephen Wallis, Edson, Alberta, Canada

Best Music Score: Composer Kevin Dailey, Long December, Nashville, TN

Best Actress: Vivian Kerr, Scrap, Los Angeles, CA

Best Director: Thomas Torrey, Long December, Fort Mill, SC

Best Comedy: Back To Bridgewood, Directed by: Kelsey Cooke, Nashville, TN

Audience Choice: Long December, Directed by: Thomas Torrey, Fort Mill, SC

Volunteer of the Year 2024: Jodi Stefanick, Beaufort, SC

The Beaufort International Film Festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society. For more information, visit http://www.beaufortfilmfestival.com

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.