KIMITAKE Unveils a Private Salon for Personalized Jewelry Shopping

Jewelry displayed in a showcase at KIMITAKE House

“KIMITAKE House” Offers an Elevated Jewelry Shopping Experience with Japanese Flair

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIMITAKE, a fine jewelry brand known for its exquisite handmade pieces from Japan, has proudly opened its doors to a private salon KIMITAKE House in Westwood, Los Angeles. This unique and intimate setting allows clients to view and purchase stunning KIMITAKE collections, all while experiencing the warmth and comfort of a private home environment.

At the KIMITAKE House, clients are welcome to explore the collection at their own pace, with personalized service and expert guidance to assist them in finding the perfect piece that resonates with their style. KIMITAKE holds an unparalleled selection of fine jewelry, each piece meticulously handcrafted in Japan to embody the importance of human connections. To add a special touch to the visit, KIMITAKE House also offers a traditional Japanese matcha ceremony to accompany the shopping experience.

KIMITAKE House is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., by appointment only. The pieces are available for purchase upon request. Please note that the pieces shipped from Japan will take up to a month and a half to be delivered. KIMITAKE provides both cleaning and repair services for all purchased pieces. While cleaning services can typically be completed on the same day, repair services may require additional time, depending on the item's condition.

To schedule an appointment* or learn more, please email us at house.la@kimitake-ny.com or call/text (310) 876-5508. KIMITAKE looks forward to having you at the KIMITAKE House! *Please note that a valid federal ID is required for entry.

About KIMITAKE:

KIMITAKE is a fine jewelry brand handmade in Japan. KIMITAKE jewelry expresses the miracle of birth, the miracle of two totally unique individuals coming together, and the new emotions that are born through their connection. These are pieces infused with the joy of new life. No person can live in isolation. We interact and support one another, in the process of developing trust, friendship, and love. And once these bonds are formed, nobody can tear them apart. Also, KIMITAKE jewelry is produced carefully one-by-one by skilled artisans in Japan from Kofu-Yamanashi, which holds a history of traditional jewelry crafts.

To learn more about KIMITAKE, please visit https://kimitake-ny.com and @kimitakejewelry on Instagram.

Media Contact: Takeshi Yokota / press@kimatake-ny.com