KIMITAKE Opens New Beverly Hills Boutique

An Invitation into the Serenity of Japanese Beauty and Elegance

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIMITAKE, the fine jewelry brand from Japan renowned for their 18K gold and diamond creations, will celebrate the grand opening of its new appointment-only boutique in Beverly Hills on September 2, 2025.

Previously accessible only to a select few through its private showroom, KIMITAKE has seen a remarkable rise in recognition among celebrities, top stylists, and the media—most notably with Taylor Swift wearing the brand on multiple private occasions. As its following grows, so has the demand for a space where guests can experience the brand’s world and philosophy more deeply.

The new boutique, designed by Co-Founder and Designer Kimio Fukutani, embodies the brand’s theme of human connection. Every detail was conceived to reflect KIMITAKE’s design philosophy, from natural wood-grain tables symbolizing the miracle of life to sculptural stone accents evoking the strength of the Earth.

Each decorative element serves not merely as an embellishment, but as an extension of the brand’s storytelling. For example, ichirin-zashi single-stem vases made of Shigaraki ware, a traditional ceramic craft from the same region as KIMITAKE’s signature Samurai Braided Cord, symbolize the enduring connection between the jewelry and Japan’s centuries-old artisanal heritage.

KIMITAKE believes in conveying its philosophy not only through the jewelry itself, but through the entire experience—encompassing the space, the time spent, and the conversations shared. This marks the brand’s evolution from a showroom that simply “shows” to a boutique that allows guests to truly “feel.”

For this new chapter, KIMITAKE has chosen Beverly Hills, the global capital of luxury. Here, the brand presents the uniquely Japanese sensibilities of tranquility and wabi-sabi in a contemporary, refined expression.

Designed in the spirit of omotenashi (Japan’s tradition of wholehearted hospitality), the boutique offers an environment that invites stillness, meaningful dialogue, and moments of quiet introspection. Here, an encounter with jewelry is elevated beyond simple shopping into a personal and enriching cultural experience.

KIMITAKE Boutique Beverly Hills

Opening Date: September 2, 2025

Hours: Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. (By Appointment Only)

Appointments: Reservation Form or email info@kimitakejewelry.com

Address: 1114 Horn Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069

