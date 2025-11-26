KIMITAKE Jewelry joins Catherine Bloom for Nordstrom

The renowned jewelry brand will now be available at the iconic retail location

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese fine jewelry brand KIMITAKE is proud to announce its debut with Catherine Bloom, Director of Luxury Styling at Nordstrom, showcased within her exclusive and by-appointment-only private showroom. This marks a significant milestone for KIMITAKE’s growing presence in the U.S. luxury market, one that celebrates artistry, exclusivity and a shared devotion to refined elegance.

Recognized as one of the most influential voices in luxury styling, Catherine Bloom is celebrated for her discerning eye and impeccable curation blending modern sophistication and timeless appeal. Her boutique provides an intimate and highly personalized experience, perfectly aligned with KIMITAKE's philosophy of human connection, heritage craftsmanship and elegance of Japanese tradition.

“This partnership is an incredible honor for KIMITAKE,” said Takeshi Yokota, Founder of KIMITAKE. “Catherine’s influence within the fashion world and her connection to top-tier clientele will allow our jewelry to reach a new audience that values craftsmanship, heritage, and modern Japanese artistry.”

Each KIMITAKE piece is meticulously handcrafted in Japan, combining centuries-old techniques with contemporary design. This partnership reaffirms the brands position within the US luxury landscape and its growing recognition among collectors and connoisseurs who appreciate fine jewelry as both art and expression.

Discover the KIMITAKE collection, along with unique one-of-a-kind pieces, at Catherine Bloom for Nordstrom, book an appointment at CatherineBloomforNordstrom@Nordstrom.com.

Media Contact:

KIMITAKE Kazue Yamashita press@kimitakejewelry.com

Catherine Bloom Michael King michael.king2@nordstrom.com

About KIMITAKE:

KIMITAKE is a fine jewelry brand born from the encounter and trust between its two founders, created around the theme of human connection. The most important thing in life is the bond between people—though invisible to the eye, these connections are real. Each creation captures this essence in a single, radiant sparkle, carrying that philosophy within every detail. Blending over 150 years of traditional Japanese craftsmanship with a modern sensibility, KIMITAKE’s designs embody the traditions and culture of Japan while expressing a new era of elegance and luxury. Selected by top stylists and global celebrities yet still known to a discerning few, the name KIMITAKE holds a value recognized only by those who truly understand authenticity

For more information about KIMITAKE, please visit https://kimitakejewelry.com.

About Catherine Bloom for Nordstrom:

Catherine Bloom is a highly respected personal stylist known for her impeccable taste, deep industry knowledge, and ability to curate wardrobes that seamlessly blend luxury, individuality, and function. She has built an elite international clientele, including Hollywood stars, CEOs, and industry leaders—who rely on her expertise to refine their style and anticipate trends. Bloom’s latest venture is with Nordstrom, where she serves as Director of Luxury Styling. As part of the partnership, Nordstrom transformed its Nordstrom Local location at 8401 Melrose Place in Los Angeles into Catherine Bloom for Nordstrom, a dedicated by-appointment-only studio for Bloom to host clients. The unique location is stocked with fashion finds hand-curated by Catherine during her extensive global travels. Bloom is known for her intuitive approach to styling, sourcing rare and exclusive pieces, and providing a seamless luxury shopping experience. She has a sharp eye for emerging talent and frequently collaborates with top fashion houses, ensuring her clients access to the most coveted collections before they hit the runway. Her philosophy is rooted in imagination and exploration—guiding clients on a journey to discover not just their style, but also who they are and who they can become through the art of dressing well.

