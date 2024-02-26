HOCS Consulting Welcomes Brian Dempster as General Manager

We believe that under Brian Dempster’s leadership, we will continue to strengthen our position as a tech solutions leader and achieve new heights of success.” — Richard Sinnreich

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOCS Consulting, a leading full-service technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Dempster as General Manager. With an extensive background in information technology management and software engineering, Brian brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the HOCS Consulting team.

Brian Dempster has a proven track record of success in leading large, geographically dispersed teams in standardizing IT processes, launching new products and services, and delivering innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and generate revenue. His strategic vision and passion for the IT industry align with HOCS Consulting's commitment to excellence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Dempster to our team," said HOCS Consulting CEO, Richard Sinnreich. "His exceptional skills and experience make him an ideal fit for HOCS Consulting."

Brian Dempster expressed excitement about joining HOCS Consulting, stating, "I am honored to be part of HOCS Consulting and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success. I am eager to collaborate with this talented team and lead initiatives to drive growth and innovation."

Brian Dempster's background includes previous roles as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Officer, Vice President of Engineering and Principal Advisor of prominent software development, IT services and IT consulting organizations across the United States. His expertise in cross-functional leadership, executive client engagement, vendor selection and negotiations, data privacy and compliance make him well-equipped to lead HOCS Consulting into its next phase of development.

In addition, Brian Dempster has received accolades from his previous employer, CA Technologies, including the CA Subject Matter Expert (SME) Award in 2017 and the Above and Beyond Award in 2016, demonstrating his passion for driving IT excellence.

HOCS Consulting is confident that with Brian Dempster at the helm, the company will continue to thrive and set new standards in the IT industry. The entire team looks forward to a collaborative and successful journey under Brian Dempster's leadership.

About HOCS Consulting

HOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what’s best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627.