World Premiere of Fly Fusion’s Trout Tour in Announced
Inaugural Event scheduled for Denver Colorado, March 7, 2024DENVER, CO, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fly Fusion magazine, in association with the International Fly Fishing Film Festival, is excited to announce Fly Fusion’s Trout Tour. The tour, a premium fly-fishing film event, will showcase “trouty” films from the industry’s finest award-winning filmmakers. Join Fly Fusion and friends as we celebrate our 20th anniversary, trout, conservation and the fly-fishing community.
The World Premiere of Fly Fusion’s Trout Tour will be in presented by Anglers All in Denver, CO at the Harkins Theatre (8300 Northfield Blvd, Denver, CO 80238) on March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $20 each or $45 with a subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine and can be purchased online at https://www.flyfusionmag.com/trouttour-denverco/.
Anglers All will also host a Kick-Off Party at the Boathouse at Anglers All on February 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM. Stop by for a cold beverage, celebrate the kick off of the 2024 Fly Fusion Trout Tour, and enter to win prizes from our partners.
Fly Fusion’s Trout Tour, presented by Scientific Anglers, Skwala, St. Croix and Yeti, is a well-formed excuse to get together with angling friends while watching an epic collection of fly-fishing films from Gilbert Rowley, Phil Tuttle, The Braker Bros, Todd Moen, RA Beattie and Fly Fusion Films. Premiering in Denver on March 7, the films will travel to twenty-five trout towns. Limited cities, limited tickets and monster trout. Don't see your town or city on the list? Host your own screening this fall! Full schedule, tickets and sizzle reel at www.flyfusionmag.com/trout-tour-schedule.
About Fly Fusion: Born from a simple idea in the back of a fly shop, and now celebrating twenty years, Fly Fusion has grown from a single issue of a magazine into a full media house dedicated to creating community and the finest fly-fishing writing, photography, and filmmaking in the world. Built on heart-pumping imagery, world-class stories, and peerless instruction, Fly Fusion is more than a magazine, it’s more than a series and it’s more than a film festival. It is the soul of fly fishing. For more information, please visit flyfusionmag.com.
