Let Grow "Think for Yourself" Scholarship Rewards Independent Thinking

U.S. high school seniors can submit a personal story demonstrating their independence of thought or action for a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let Grow "Think for Yourself" Scholarship Empowers Independent Thinking

Let Grow, the nonprofit organization promoting childhood independence and resilience, is offering their annual "Think for Yourself" Scholarship essay contest. This initiative aims to recognize and support high school seniors who demonstrate independence in their ideas and actions, as well as critical thinking skills.

In today's rapidly changing world, the ability to think critically is more important than ever. The "Think for Yourself" Scholarship asks high school seniors to share an experience that impacted an opinion or belief or pushed them to solve a challenge on their own. The aim is fostering a generation of thoughtful leaders and problem solvers.

The Let Grow "Think for Yourself" Scholarship will award a total of $8,000 in scholarships to students across the United States. Prizes will be based solely on applicants' essay response to one of 5 prompt options, including the impact of social media, solving an unexpected challenge, and speaking up. Awards can be used for community college, university, or trade schools.

"We believe that critical thinking is a fundamental skill that every student should develop," said Andrea Keith, Executive Director of Let Grow. "Through this scholarship program, we hope to not only support students financially but also inspire them to embrace independent thought and engage critically with the world around them."

The application period for the Let Grow "Think for Yourself" Scholarship closes on April 30, 2024. Interested students can apply online through the Let Grow website.

Key details of the "Think for Yourself" Scholarship:

• Total Scholarship Amount: $8,000

• Number of Scholarships Available: 1 Grand Prize and 3 Runners-Up

• Eligibility Criteria: High school seniors in the United States

• Application Deadline: April 30, 2024

• Application Requirements: 500-800 word personal narrative response to one of five prompts

For more information about the Let Grow "Think for Yourself" Scholarship, including eligibility criteria and application instructions, please visit https://letgrow.org/program/think-for-yourself-scholarship/

About Let Grow: Let Grow is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting childhood independence and resilience. Through various programs and initiatives, Let Grow empowers parents, educators, and communities to foster self-reliant and confident children, preparing them for success in an ever-changing world. To learn more, visit letgrow.org.