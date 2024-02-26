‘Food Business Conference’ Returns to Kansas City Metro March 7 & 8

Food Biz Con 2024

MCPL and Partners Offer Free Workshops for Local Entrepreneurs on March 7 and 8

INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City’s annual Food Business Conference will return on March 7 and 8, presenting local entrepreneurs and business owners with the opportunity to learn, launch, and level up their food businesses! Hosted at the Ennovation Center in Independence—and offered in partnership with Mid-Continent Public Library, K-State, MU Extension, KC SourceLink, and others*—the free two-day event will feature workshops on a variety of important topics for current and aspiring food businesses.

From legal considerations and business funding options, to developing a sound business and marketing plan, entrepreneurs will have a wide array of expert-led classes to choose from, as well as numerous opportunities to network with business coaches and local support organizations.

“Our mission for the 2024 Food Business Conference is that every current and aspiring ‘foodpreneur’ walks away with a recipe for success!” said MCPL Culinary Center Director Xander Winkel. “This conference has continued to grow each year, and we are thrilled to add new partners and offerings this year. It speaks to the growing need in the area to help our local food businesses.”

March 7 Schedule

• Keynote Address: Jill Silva, Kansas City's James Beard Award-Winning Food Editor and Writer

• How to Successfully Launch Your Food Service Business

• Look Before You Leap

• Panel of Grocery Buyers & Outlets

• How to Launch a Restaurant (In Spanish)

• Crafting a Winning Value Proposition

• Food Truckers Panel

• Developing an Effective Marketing Plan

• Developing a Food Product - Productos de Alimentos (In Spanish)

• Food Truck 16 Week Startup Guide

• Food Product Businesses 101

• How to Hire and Retain Great Employees Panel

• Food Truck Panel (In Spanish)

• Pricing Your Food Products

• 3 Marketing Mistakes to Avoid

• Buying Meat Directly from a Farm

• Essential Steps to Launching Your Food Truck (in Spanish)

March 8 Schedule

• Keynote Address: Shanita McAfee-Bryant, Founder and Executive Director at The Prospect Urban Eatery

• Branding Workshop

• Legal Considerations for Food Businesses

• Funding Options Panel

• Operating a Food Processing Business in Missouri

• Crafting a Winning Value Proposition

• Food Truckers Panel

• Developing an Effective Marketing Plan

• Developing a Basic Business Plan

• Tracking Money for Your Small Business

• The Work-Life Balance Panel

“We’re so excited to be helping with FoodBizCon this year,” said MCPL Square One Director Ashley Muffitt. “We’ve put together a panel on what funding options exist for food businesses and how people just starting out can find help. Targeting the messages to food businesses is so important as they face unique business challenges that Xander and the Culinary Center team are dedicated to addressing.” Additional information and registration are available at foodbizcon.com.

* This conference is presented in partnership with the Independence School District, The Toolbox KC, the Ennovation Center, Kansas Center for Sustainable Agriculture and Alternative Crops, Kansas City Section of the Institute of Food Technology, Kansas Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program, Kansas State University, Kansas State University–Olathe Campus, KCSourceLink, MCPL Culinary Center, MU Extension, North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program, and Square One Small Business Services by MCPL. This event is made possible in part by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

About Mid-Continent Public Library’s Culinary Center

The MCPL Culinary Center is a destination and resource for anyone interested in learning about food and culinary entrepreneurship. More information about the MCPL Culinary Center and its services can be found at mymcpl.org/Culinary. To inquire about renting commercial kitchen space, and to learn more about available scholarships, email Culinary@mymcpl.org. Connect with the Culinary Center on Facebook.

About Square One at Mid-Continent Public Library

A mission enhancement program of Mid-Continent Public Library, Square One Small Business and Career Services provides programming and one-on-one support to anyone looking to explore career options, business ideas, or ideas inside their business. Learn more about Square One or book an appointment with a Square One specialist at mymcpl.org/SquareOne. Connect with Square One on Facebook.

About the Ennovation Center

Located in Independence, MO, The Ennovation Center is a dynamic business development incubator spanning over 28,000 square feet, featuring a range of specialized facilities and services to support the growth and success of its clients. Our team is ready to assist you with turning your great ideas into successful businesses, scaling your current small business, providing entrepreneurial support, or offering general business development services to help you achieve your goals. Visit us at www.ennovationcenter.com.

