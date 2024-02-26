Behind the Scenes: Jo Smedley Reveals the Secrets of Murder Mystery Games Creation in Her Latest Book

The book achieved full funding in just 9 hours The Author behind the book: Jo Smedley Plotting games needn't be murder

GRIMSBY, HUMBERSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a break from the tradition of secrecy surrounding the art of games design, games creator Jo Smedley has decided to reveal all in her latest book “How to write Murder Mystery Games.”Currently blazing a trail on Kickstarter , this groundbreaking book has already garnered support from 83 backers in just 2 days, and looks set to reach its £10,000 stretch goal by the end of the March. Successful funding will allow Jo the time to create a fully worked example of each game giving readers the ultimate example to learn from.When Jo Smedley started writing murder mystery games back in 2000 there was no guide book to explain how it was done. Instead with years of painstaking trial and error she eventually developed a system for herself that created the perfect games time after time. She now runs the world renown murder mystery firm Red Herring Games , as well as creating the popular year long murder mystery saga known as Cosykiller With over 20 years of creative writing experience and having written over 170 murder mystery games for public and private consumption, as well as numerous commissions, Jo has decided to reveal her secrets to creating the perfect murder mystery game in a practical how to guide that will give wannabe creators the knowledge they need to start writing their own murder mystery games."It may seem a little bit crazy," said Jo Smedley, "And some have questioned why I've chosen to reveal the inner workings of my craft. But I firmly believe that skills should be shared, not hidden away."Few will forget the murder mystery episode of TOWIE. That was one of Jo Smedley’s many commissions. She’s also written bespoke events for film directors and celebrities and has been commissioned to write murder mystery events for brand activation (Stella Artois’: Mystery in the life Artois) and arts events (Agatha Christie 125th Anniversary).“Besides,” said Jo, “there’s more to writing murder mystery games than just technique. You can’t teach someone creative flair. I can explain how to do something, not how to do it well. All artists know how to use a paintbrush, but only a few people will ever be Monet or Vincent Van Gogh.”In parallel news, Jo Smedley was recently named as one of the top 100 inspiring female entrepreneurs for 2024, and is one of few people who can say “Crime pays” without worrying about going to prison!

How to Write Murder Mystery Games: A Practical Guide by Jo Smedley