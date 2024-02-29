Stratic Global Sourcing Selected as Manufacturing Partner for Sigma Powertrain's Cutting-Edge EMAX and MID-Series
Stratic's Expertise in Precision Manufacturing Aligns Seamlessly with Sigma Powertrain's Innovation in Electric Vehicle Power Transmission TechnologyLAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratic Global Sourcing, a global leader in manufacturing, sourcing, and logistics, proudly announces Sigma Powertrain, the leader of power transmission technology for electric vehicles and known for its groundbreaking advancements, has chosen Stratic as one of its manufacturing partners to produce the exceptional MID-Series and EMAX Series components.
With a legacy of over 40 years in global supply chain management, Stratic has built a reputation for excellence and reliability in delivering tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients. Being chosen by Sigma to manufacture their high-precision powertrains represents a significant milestone in Stratic's commitment to providing cutting-edge manufacturing expertise.
"We're thrilled that Sigma Powertrain selected us to build the key components for the EMAX and MID-Series. They're the kind of company that loves pushing limits, and we're honored they trust us to bring their innovative transmission design to life to their exact specifications. It's a perfect match with Stratic's values of efficiency and reliability, and we look forward to contributing to the continued success of Sigma Powertrain," shared Mike Musleh, EVP, Business Unit Leader at Stratic.
Sigma Powertrain has earned its reputation as the leader in power transmission technology, continually revolutionizing the industry. The decision to collaborate with Stratic Global Sourcing underscores our commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver the fastest lead times and most reliable castings.
About Stratic
Stratic Global Sourcing is a leader with over 40 years of experience in global supply chain management. Specializing in manufacturing, sourcing, and logistics, Stratic offers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients in automotive, non-automotive, construction, agriculture, and general industrial industries. Stratic’s flagship service combines expertise and a holistic solutions network to ensure seamless supply chain management.
About Sigma
Sigma Powertrain develops the world's most advanced electric powertrain. Using patented, all-electric clutches, modular design for various motor applications, and a unique efficiency algorithm for maximizing battery range, our EMAX and Mid-series can provide power for any class of vehicle in a package small enough to fit into passenger cars.
For more information about Stratic Global Sourcing and its services, please visit www.straticgs.com.
Mike Musleh
Stratic Global Sourcing
+1 765-423-5371
salesgs@straticgs.com