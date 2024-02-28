PayProp launches new website to enhance all-round user experience
Our goal is to make information easily accessible for both our existing clients and those discovering PayProp for the first time.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayProp, the automated rental payment platform for residential property managers, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, showcasing expanded content resources and an elevated and modern interface powered by the latest Webflow technology.
The PayProp team has worked tirelessly to deliver a refreshed web presence that is more visually appealing and provides visitors with a more engaging and informative experience.
As the primary focus of the redesign was the public website, PayProp clients can expect the same familiarity and integrity of the platform and product that they have come to know and trust. As before, current clients can seamlessly log in and operate the trusted payments platform, which already benefits from optimized navigation done in 2023.
New visitors will find more in-depth product information and thought leadership that will be especially helpful for their businesses, allowing them to gain a clearer understanding of PayProp's cutting-edge solutions and content offerings, and their benefits.
"Our goal is to make information easily accessible for both our existing clients and those discovering PayProp for the first time,” said Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services at PayProp North America.
Key features of the new website include a fresh batch of inspiring customer stories that highlight the sometimes life-changing impact of PayProp's solutions on property management businesses, as well as an integrated, updated blog that is rich in valuable content helping property managers tackle their day-to-day challenges and opportunities.
"We understand the importance of not just delivering a product, but also creating a supportive community for property managers," Ferreira added.
PayProp invites its current clients, prospective users, and industry professionals to explore the redesigned website at www.payprop.com.
UNRIVALED INNOVATION
Bank-integrated payment automation with PayProp enables property managers to cut their portfolio administration time to a fraction and allows them to focus on business development and managing more doors. As a result, PayProp’s North American clients grow more than 20% on average in the first full year of processing on the platform.
The platform automatically generates bulk rent and other invoices ready for approval and sending from the platform. Once payment is received, it automatically calculates management fees, lets property managers reconcile bulk incoming payments, and pay owners and contractors in just a couple of clicks.
Key features of the PayProp platform include:
- Automated reconciliation of rent payments to properties;
- Set-and-forget payment rules for multiple recipients across entire property portfolios, enabling bulk settlement in a few clicks;
- Strict user permissions, access control, and full audit logs to ensure the safety of client funds;
- Arrears flagged in real time and missed payments recovered with automated reminders to late-paying tenants;
- Live management reports for property managers to check the financial health of their portfolios and benchmark themselves against competitors;
- An Owner app that enables owners to view always accurate account totals with the most up-to-date status of their portfolio's balance;
- A Tenant portal that allows tenants to view their entire invoice and payment history, make fast online bank transfers, and request maintenance services; and
- An application programming interface (API), which allows property managers to access PayProp data through other PropTech solutions.
ABOUT PAYPROP
PayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the property management industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a large and diverse customer base of property professionals, processing $2.7bn in rental payments annually. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.
On December 4, 2023, PayProp and Reapit announced that the two companies were merging. The combined company will offer clients the opportunity to have a single provider that delivers capabilities across sales, property management, and trust account management.
Learn more at www.payprop.com and subscribe to the monthly PayProp Insights for news and analysis on the residential rental market.
