Freemasonry for Men and Women Being Celebrated with a Public Seminar on April 14, 2024, in Catonsville, MD

All, including women, are welcome to join our Masonic organization to become Freemasons, together in harmony through the study of philosophy and symbolism.

CATONSVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1893, the International Order of Freemasonry for Men and Women, LE DROIT HUMAIN, has initiated men and women on all continents in full equality. Today, there are 30,000 Sisters and Brothers in more than 60 countries who share the same ideal: to make the world more beautiful and more fraternal. To celebrate our diversity, the American Federation of the International Order is organizing a public seminar on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Two topics are covered: “Freemasonry: a Community or an Institution?”, and “The Mystery Schools.” In-person attendance at this event in Catonsville, MD is limited; but Zoom access will be available to all interested. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the International Order of Freemasonry for Men and Women, Le Droit Humain, American Federation.

Freemasonry, in the United States since the 1700s, was primarily male only. All, including women, are welcome to join our Masonic organization to become Freemasons. Our fraternal organization, a means to seek truth and brotherhood, brings all human beings together to work in harmony in the service of humanity through the study of philosophy, symbolism, allegories and traditions.

This two-hour seminar on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 11 am Eastern time will focus on two topics:

Freemasonry: A Community or An Institution? It is sometimes stated that “Freemasonry is an institution”. It is an organization that instills “the principles of liberty, equality and fraternity” and assists each of us and all “to achieve for all human beings the maximum moral, intellectual and spiritual development”. Individual happiness and a warm, loving community can be the result.

The Mystery Schools. The term "mystery schools" generally refers to ancient, esoteric schools of spiritual, philosophical, and mystical teachings. They were called "mystery" schools because they taught secret or hidden knowledge that was only revealed to initiates who underwent a series of rites and rituals to gain access to this knowledge. They existed in various ancient cultures, including Ancient Egypt, Greece, Rome, and the Near East. Their teachings often focused on the nature of the universe, the human soul, and the divine, as well as practices aimed at spiritual transformation and enlightenment. The exact teachings and practices of these schools were closely guarded secrets and were often passed down orally or through symbolic rituals.

To register, send an e-mail to ldh.seminar.usa@gmail.com before April 5, 2024. Please indicate if you wish to join the session in-person in Catonsville, MD, or the Zoom session. Needed is your name, contact information, and why you’re interested in attending the seminar.

Contact Information: ldh.seminar.usa@gmail.com

(908) 581-2820