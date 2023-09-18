120 years of Freemasonry for Men and Women being celebrated with a public seminar on Saturday, October 21, 2023

1903-2023

Since 1903, women are welcome to join our Masonic organization to become Freemasons, on a path to moral, intellectual and spiritual development for all.

CATONSVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CATONSVILLE, MD September 18, 2023 - 120 years of Freemasonry for Men and Women being celebrated on Saturday, October 21, 2023, with a public seminar. After an introduction on “How It Began and Continues To Progress”, two topics “Equality” and “Why Freemasonry Today?” will be covered. In-person attendance at this event in Catonsville, MD is limited; however, Zoom access will be available to all interested. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the International Order of Freemasonry for Men and Women, Le Droit Humain, American Federation.



Freemasonry, in the United States since the 1700s, was primarily male only. Since 1903, women are welcome to join our Masonic organization to become Freemasons. This fraternal organization, a means to seek truth and brotherhood, brings all human beings together to work in harmony and peace in the service of humanity through the study of philosophy, symbolism, allegories and traditions. This is an opportunity to discover how freemasonry is a path to moral, intellectual and spiritual development for all.

The history of the International Order of Freemasonry for Men and Women, Le Droit Humain, American Federation, goes back to October 1903, when thirteen men and two women were initiated in Charleroi, PA, forming the first lodge in the United States admitting men and women equally. It was named Alpha Lodge. The creation of new lodges has continued since then. The American Federation was constituted in 1909 by the Masonic Order “Le Droit Humain”, founded in France in 1893, the first to welcome all human beings. Louis Goaziou, a newspaper publisher and miner, with a concern for social justice and human rights, was the first President of the American Federation. Today, the ninth Grand Commander since the founding will be hosting this event.

This two-hour seminar on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 2 pm Eastern time will focus on two topics:

Introduction: How It Began and Continues To Progress. To understand that those working in the mines had limited rights and opportunities and being there to support each other was critical given there wasn’t workmen’s compensation or other benefits available to men, women and children.

Equality: Going back to the founding of the International Order in 1893, all human beings are believed to be entitled in equal measure to benefit from social justice and all humanity respected and included.

Why Freemasonry Today? The world is divided. Diversity is unwanted rather than embraced. How can we always be respectful and tolerant of each other? Freemasonry has methods and tools that allow this to be addressed.

To register, send an e-mail to ldh.seminar2023.usa@gmail.com. Please indicate if you’d like to join the in-person session in Catonsville, MD or the Zoom session. Needed will be your name, contact information, and why you’re interested in attending the session.

Contact Information: ldh.seminar2023.usa@gmail.com

(240) 272-4639