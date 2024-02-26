Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,531 in the last 365 days.

Register for InnovatED: Igniting Innovation in Education

The Maine Department of Education DOE’s MOOSE and Interdisciplinary Instruction teams are hosting a FREE virtual workshop day with John SpencerKatie Novak, and Lynn Cuccaro on March 28th. This day-long workshop features morning keynotes from all three speakers and your choice of a two-hour afternoon breakout session with either John, Katie, or Lynn.

Limited spots are available for in-person workshops at the Senator Inn in Augusta. The Maine DOE will pay for mileage for in-person participants and, if you live more than 50 miles from Augusta, lodging for the night of March 27th. In-person attendees will be notified on March 7th. Anyone registering after the 7th will fill open in-person spaces on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Sign up here to be part of the virtual workshop and indicate whether you would be interested in participating in person in Augusta if the opportunity were available. Descriptions of keynotes and workshops are available on the workshop web page.

This opportunity is a collaboration between the Maine Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) project and the Interdisciplinary Instruction Team. The MOOSE project is funded entirely (100%) through Federal money under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) and American Rescue Plan (ARP), totaling $4,598,000 for the current 2023-2024 funding cycle.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Register for InnovatED: Igniting Innovation in Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more