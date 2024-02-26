Register for InnovatED: Igniting Innovation in Education

The Maine Department of Education DOE’s MOOSE and Interdisciplinary Instruction teams are hosting a FREE virtual workshop day with John Spencer, Katie Novak, and Lynn Cuccaro on March 28th. This day-long workshop features morning keynotes from all three speakers and your choice of a two-hour afternoon breakout session with either John, Katie, or Lynn.

Limited spots are available for in-person workshops at the Senator Inn in Augusta. The Maine DOE will pay for mileage for in-person participants and, if you live more than 50 miles from Augusta, lodging for the night of March 27th. In-person attendees will be notified on March 7th. Anyone registering after the 7th will fill open in-person spaces on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Sign up here to be part of the virtual workshop and indicate whether you would be interested in participating in person in Augusta if the opportunity were available. Descriptions of keynotes and workshops are available on the workshop web page.

This opportunity is a collaboration between the Maine Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) project and the Interdisciplinary Instruction Team. The MOOSE project is funded entirely (100%) through Federal money under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) and American Rescue Plan (ARP), totaling $4,598,000 for the current 2023-2024 funding cycle.