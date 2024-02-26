Solar Eclipse Resources for Educators

On April 8th, a scientific phenomenon that hasn’t occurred since 1963 will darken the skies. A total solar eclipse will pass over central and northern Maine! To support educators across the state, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has created a website with solar eclipse resources for the classroom. Don’t be left in the dark; check out these engaging Maine DOE resources for this exciting celestial event.

For more information or support, please get in touch with Erik Wade at erik.wade@maine.gov or Nicole Karod at Nicole.karod@maine.gov.