Solar Eclipse Resources for Educators

On April 8th, a scientific phenomenon that hasn’t occurred since 1963 will darken the skies. A total solar eclipse will pass over central and northern Maine! To support educators across the state, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has created a website with solar eclipse resources for the classroom. Don’t be left in the dark; check out these engaging Maine DOE resources for this exciting celestial event.
