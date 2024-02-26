02-26-2024 $50,000 POWERBALL TICKETS SOLD IN PARKERSBURG, PETERSTOWN, BRIDGEPORT

WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

$50,000 POWERBALL TICKETS SOLD IN PARKERSBURG, PETERSTOWN, BRIDGEPORT

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Although the$563 Mega Millions million jackpot has not been hit, three winning Powerball tickets of $50,000 were sold in three different towns in the Mountain State.

The first was sold at Pike Street Lanes in Parkersburg, the second at Curt’s on Market Street in Peterstown, and the third- at BFS Foods on East Main Street in Bridgeport.

The holder(s) of these tickets are encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

The tickets matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, but the Powerplay option was not purchased.

Saturday’s numbers were 3, 8, 40, 53, 58, and the Power Ball was 3. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $391 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Monday.

