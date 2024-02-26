HealthCareTalentLink is Attending ViVE 2024, at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 25 – 28, 2024

HealthCareTalentLink (HCTL) is thrilled to be going to ViVE 2024, a place where digital health executives go to do business.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthCareTalentLink (HCTL) is exhibiting at ViVE 2024. At the event, we will share insights to how HealthCareTalentLink (HCTL) can play an effective role as the industry’s first dedicated professional platform in empowering digital health.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 (𝐇𝐂𝐓𝐋) 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫?

HealthCareTalentLink (HCTL) was established to provide innovative solutions to the healthcare industry and promote healthcare connections. As a result, we find our vision resonating with ViVE’s core idea of promoting healthcare business solutions and fostering a collaborative environment.

At the ViVE conference, HealthCareTalentLink (HCTL) will help digital executives streamline their core business operations by either hiring full-time employees or long-term service providers or offering their services to the healthcare industry. At the event, we will introduce the platform’s main features, such as:

✔️ Brand Page: Create a brand identity and display your talent and expertise.

✔️ Job Board: Simplify job search and talent acquisition, and streamline hiring processes.

✔️ Service Gallery: Showcase expertise technologies, and services for long-term collaboration.

✔️ FlexLink Gallery: Search or offer specialized freelance services seamlessly

✔️ Marketplace Ads: Run targeted ads for effective communications

✔️ Community Groups: Connect, communicate, and collaborate with industry professionals.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐕𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

A gathering that promotes healthcare!

ViVE is the ONE and ONLY event where digital healthcare executives promote businesses. ViVE is held this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 25th to 28th. Empowered by its mission to foster collaborations and endorse solutions for the healthcare industry, the event will be an enlightening experience for industry’s decision-makers in bringing innovations to the front line.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 (𝐇𝐂𝐓𝐋)

HealthCareTalentLink (HCTL) is the industry’s first dedicated professional platform, that links talent, products, and services in one place. The platform empowers both clinical and non-clinical professionals and organizations in finding and connecting with the right opportunities needed to fuel their growth.