Missing 31-Year-Old Woman

Lt. William Boudreau
(603) 271-3361
February 26, 2024

Richmond, NH – On February 25, 2024, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to Richmond in response to a report of a missing female. The female, 31, of Richmond was last seen leaving her residence on the afternoon of February 22, and was reported missing by her family on February 24.

At 10:45 a.m., the woman was found in the woods by a NH Fish and Game K9 Team approximately 1 mile from her residence. She was in critical condition and in need of serious medical attention. A team of Conservation Officers and Richmond Fire Department personnel carried her in a litter a short distance to Route 119. An immediate request was made for a medical helicopter evacuation. The woman was transported to the Richmond Fire Department’s landing zone. While waiting for the helicopter she was treated by members of the Richmond Fire Department and the Cheshire EMS Ambulance.

At approximately 11:35a.m., the UMass Memorial LifeFlight arrived at the Richmond Fire Department. She was then flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Unfortunately, she did not survive her cold weather injuries. Pending notification of next of kin, her name is being withheld.

NH State Police, Chesterfield Police, and the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch also assisted in the search.

