Snowmobile Crash

February 26, 2024

Livermore, NH – On Saturday, February 24, shortly after 4:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that snow machine accident had occurred on the Sawyer River Trail off of Bear Notch Road. The operator was Steven Colclough, 60, of Whitman, MA. Colclough failed to negotiate an icy downhill left hand turn in the trail. He suffered a painful injury to his ribs, but with assistance from his son and additional passing riders Colclough was able to collect himself and ride his snowmachine over 15 miles back to the trailhead.

Members of the Bartlett Police Department and the Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance responded. Colclough was met at the trailhead and evaluated on the scene and then taken to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for additional care.

No charges are pending in this incident and riders are reminded that conditions are becoming less forgiving as icy trails covered in thin soft snow layers make steering more difficult. Reduced speeds are advised.