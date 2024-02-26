InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Waterproof Wristband Designed to Dispense Sunscreen
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholas M. of Lake Peekskill, NY is the creator of the Sunburn Wrist Alarm Bracelet, a unisex wristband capable of identifying excessive sun exposure and alerting the wearer to reapply sunscreen. The waterproof bracelet features a small reservoir and dispenser that can store and release sunscreen, offering a way for people to keep sunscreen on their person while outdoors. Each bracelet is equipped with a UV sensor that alerts users if they have been exposed to the sun for an excessive amount of time.
The UV sensor is embedded into the digital display on the top of the bracelet. There may also be a time display for added convenience. The sensor consistently monitors the sun and sounds an alert when a user should reapply their sunscreen. The bracelet aids in reducing the chance of sunburn, overheating, dehydration, and other ailments while enjoying warm weather. By preventing these ailments, it ultimately helps prevent contracting skin cancer due to excessive UV light exposure.
The market for sun protection products has been consistently growing due to increased awareness of the harmful effects of UV radiation on the skin and the importance of sun protection for preventing skin damage and skin cancer. This market has experienced global growth, driven by rising concerns about skin health and the increasing awareness of the risks associated with prolonged sun exposure. Continuous innovation in formulations and technologies has been a notable trend—products that innovate on current devices will inevitably gain a larger foothold in the market and expand manufacturer product lines. The Sunburn Wrist Alarm Bracelet and its multiple features offer significant convenience compared to current products regarding prevention of excessive UV light exposure and applying sunscreen.
Nicholas filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Sunburn Wrist Alarm Bracelet product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Sunburn Wrist Alarm Bracelet can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
