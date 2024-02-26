Back Lake Snowmobile Crash with Injury

CONTACT:

February 26, 2024

Pittsburg, NH – On Saturday, February 24, 2024, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer was notified of a snowmobile crash on Back Lake in Pittsburg. An emergency response was initiated by the Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Department and 45th Parallel EMS. Luckily, both crews were staged on Back Lake as a safety measure while a sanctioned snowmobile drag race event was ongoing.

The 20-year-old operator was identified as Giovanna Oliver of Waterbury, CT. Oliver was racing her sister outside of the event on Back Lake when she hit an uneven section of snow and ice causing her to be thrown from the snowmobile. The snowmobile rolled multiple times causing substantial damage to it. Spectators at the event waved down members of the fire department informing them of the crash.

A Good Samaritan on a UTV brought Oliver to an awaiting 45th Parallel Ambulance. From there Oliver’s injuries were evaluated and she was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook by family members for further evaluation of her injuries.

At this time the investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing, but scene evaluation and statements from Oliver and her sister indicate that speed and inattention were the leading factors.