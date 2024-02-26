Snowmobile Crash Victim Identified

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes
603-788-4850
603-271-3361 February 26, 2024
Gorham, NH – After notifying family members, authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a snowmobile crash on the Bear Springs Snowmobile Trail on the afternoon of Saturday, February 24, 2024.
Authorities have identified the victim as Krista Bebezas, 48, of Westford, MA.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.