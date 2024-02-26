Snowmobile Crash Victim Identified

CONTACT:

February 26, 2024

Gorham, NH – After notifying family members, authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a snowmobile crash on the Bear Springs Snowmobile Trail on the afternoon of Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Authorities have identified the victim as Krista Bebezas, 48, of Westford, MA.