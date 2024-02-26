InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Hands Free Storage Container for Paint and Plaster
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruben G. of Toronto, ON is the creator of the Plaster Tool, a tool that offers a hands free method of holding paint or plaster in an easily accessible position for application to a wall, ceiling, or other area. Users wear the tray around the waist, held securely via an adjustable belt for easily accessing paint or plaster within the interior volume. Traditional methods of painting or plastering often involve carrying a separate tray or bucket, leading to inconvenience, spills, and limited mobility. The device provides a hands free and secure platform that securely holds a paint or plaster tray on a specially designed belt.
The rectangular tray features an internal volume of 7-inches in depth and hooks around the perimeter that can store putty knives, paintbrushes, or other similar tools. The device works to free up the user’s hands while simultaneously creating a safer workspace for the laborer when he or she is applying paint or plaster on elevated surfaces. Users can climb a ladder and maintain proper balance and stability while still being able to easily access paint or plaster within the tray for application. Ultimately, the tool reduces the chance of spills and improves mobility while applying paint or plaster.
Markets for tools associated with applying paint and plaster are dynamic and diverse, featuring several tools like brushes, rollers, spray guns, trowels, spatulas, plastering knives, and more. People who opt to utilize brushes and plastering knives need a place to hold their paint or plaster during application. Current trays and buckets must be carried in hand or placed on a stable surface. This is inconvenient and can lead to spills and messes that require significant cleanup.
Continuous innovation in paint and plaster application techniques has led to the development of tools that offer improved efficiency, precision, and ease of use. This market caters to both professional painters and contractors as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts. Tools vary in terms of size, quality, and features to meet the needs of different user segments. New products like the Plaster Tool that are innovative on current products would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Ruben filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Plaster Tool product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Plaster Tool can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
