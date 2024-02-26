SDDOT to Hold Second Public Meeting for U.S. Highway 85 Corridor Planning Study between Spearfish and Deadwood

For Immediate Release: Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

Contact: Tammy Williams, SDDOT Special Projects Coordinator, 605-295-7212

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Spearfish, the City of Deadwood, Lawrence County, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public meeting open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at the Wilbur S. Tretheway Pavilion (115 S. Canyon St.) in Spearfish. The purpose of this open house public meeting is to present transportation improvement scenarios developed for the U.S. Highway 85 corridor between Spearfish and Deadwood.

The public meeting will begin with a brief presentation at 5:45 p.m., and then an open house will follow. Project representatives will be available for one-on-one discussion. The purpose of this meeting is to present highway improvement options to the public and to gather public feedback. The public will also have the opportunity to submit written comments.

Written comments will be accepted until Thursday, March 28, 2024. Comments can be submitted in-person during the meeting or sent to Mark Lutjeharms, Consultant Project Manager at 2000 Q St. Ste 500, Lincoln, NE 68503, or via email at mlutjeharms@jeo.com.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at https://www.us85spearfishtodeadwood.com/. The presentation and displays shown at the open house will be posted on the website for public review the day of the open house. A comment section is also provided on this project website. The study team appreciates hearing from area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location. For more information, contact Tammy Williams, Special Projects Coordinator, at 605-295-7212 or tammy.williams@state.sd.us.

