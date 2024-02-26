Submit Release
Vietjet opens HCM City-Vientiane route

VIETNAM, February 26 -  

VIENTIANE — Vietjet has inaugurated a new route connecting HCM City with Vientiane (Laos), expanding opportunities for economic development, tourism and cultural exchange between the two neighbouring countries. 

The new route serves passengers with four return flights per week, operating Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, providing a complete flying experience to the "Land of a Million Elephants" in just 1 hour and 45 minutes flight time.

Vietjet Vice President Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said that the route will not only shorten travel time between Việt Nam and Laos but also expand Vientiane's connections to destinations in the region and the world via Vietjet's international flight network.

According to Vietjet, Vientiane is both the capital and the largest city, a political and economic centre of Laos. Located on the banks of the Mekong River it has picturesque beauty, ancient charm, famous architectural landmarks, temples, pagodas, local festivals and unique cuisine.

Meanwhile, HCM City is a prominent economic, cultural and tourist centre with distinctive cultural features, a vibrant modern lifestyle, and convenient connectivity to various destinations in Việt Nam and internationally. — VNS

 

 

 

