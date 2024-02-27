InjureFree and the National Sport Center Team Up to Protect Athletes
InjureFree partners with National Sport Center to safeguard athletes through InjureFree services.SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solana Beach, CA – With a mission to achieve the safest possible environment for all athletes, InjureFree has partnered with the National Sports Center (NSC) to provide athlete safety services for the World’s largest amateur sports facility.
InjureFree, the leader in sports safety and injury management, announces a partnership with the National Sports Center. The National Sports Center (NSC), located in Blaine, MN, is the world’s largest amateur sports facility hosting over 100+ events and drawing over 4m visitors annually. Through the partnership, InjureFree will provide professional services to the team at NSC including Investigations Management, Background Check Management, and various trainings.
Leveraging InjureFree’s market leading solution for tracking compliance, InjureFree will manage NSC’s volunteer base to ensure proper compliance has been achieved prior to the events being hosted at the facility.
“Ensuring the safety of a large number of athletes at our facilities is a critical process. So is the training of our staff and volunteers in athlete safety. We are excited to partner with InjureFree, allowing our team more time to focus on producing high quality events and participant experiences,” says Steve Olson, COO, at the National Sports Center. “I have been very impressed with the professionalism of the team at InjureFree. They took the time to understand our operations and craft a solution that provides us peace of mind in our athlete safety services.”
“We are excited to partner with the National Sports Center. Their reputation of producing world-class events in amateur sports aligns with our goal of providing a safe environment for participation,” says Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFree. “It's important for InjureFree to meet the needs of our customers and to provide impactful solutions to solve market problems.”
The first event using InjureFree services is the USA Cup held July 12-14, 2024 and July 16-20, 2024.
About InjureFree
InjureFree is a leader in the amateur sports safety and compliance management space with over 15 years of experience making amateur sports safer. InjureFree offers technology and professional services products to audiences across youth and amateur sports including Investigations Management, Safeguarding & Compliance Management, and Injury Management. These products aim to help sports organizations focus more on growing their organization and less time on the administrative functions. InjureFree also provides full-service insurance products through its insurance arm, American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS).
For more information, visit the InjureFree website and follow the company on LinkedIn.
About the National Sport Center
The National Sports Center (NSC) is Minnesota’s premier amateur sports destination, hosting nearly 300 events annually, and welcoming over 4 million visitors annually. The NSC generates over $80 million in annual economic impact.
Components of the facility include a 690-acre campus located in Blaine, Minnesota; the eight-sheet NSC Super Rink; a basketball/volleyball court facility, a meeting and convention building; the Victory Links golf course; an indoor Sports Hall with a FieldTurf field; a residence hall; a seasonal dome with FieldTurf fields and 51 playing fields. The NSC is the training home of Minnesota United FC, a MLS professional soccer club and the US Women’s National Hockey team.
